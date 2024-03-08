‘Not about the money’: Toronto woman offers $10K reward for missing cat

A Toronto woman is offering a whopping $10,000 reward to anyone who can locate her missing Savannah cat.  Videographer Audra Brown with what makes these cats so unique and why it may find it hard to survive outside. 

By Lucas Casaletto and Audra Brown

Posted March 8, 2024 7:54 pm.

Last Updated March 8, 2024 7:59 pm.

A woman from Toronto is going to great lengths to help locate her missing Savannah cat, offering a $10,000 reward to anyone who can safely return him.

“$10,000 sounds like too much. For me, it’s not about the money,” said Amelia Maltepe. “Find him safe. Find my boy.”

Mika, the nine-month-old male Savannah cat, went missing from a neighbourhood near Toronto’s Casa Loma on Wednesday at around 11:30 a.m. He was able to escape after a contractor who was doing work at Maltepe’s residence left the door open.

Savannahs are a hybrid breed larger than the average house cat. Depending on their lineage, they can cost between $1,000 and $25,000.

A woman from Toronto is going to great lengths to help locate her missing Savannah cat, offering a $10,000 reward to anyone who can safely return him. Photo: CityNews submission.

Experts say the winter temperatures at this time of year and their lack of knowledge of the outdoors make it challenging for these cats to survive an extended period in the elements.

“They don’t really know where to get food or keep warm,” said Jacklyn Ellis with the Toronto Humane Society.

“A cat with little experience in an outdoor environment is less likely to do well there. Although Savannah cats are friendly and great companion animals, they are typically more skittish toward strangers. Chasing this cat, or any cat, is not always the best strategy to catch them.”

Maltepe says not to approach him if he’s spotted. Instead, she’s asking members of the public to contact her immediately.

“At night, it gets very cold. That is most of my worry,” Maltepe added. “He’s going to run away. Keep a very close eye on him, take a picture, and contact me immediately. Call or text me at 647-640-9527.”

