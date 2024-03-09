Man, 30, charged with attempted murder in knifepoint robbery in Brampton

A 30-year-old man is in custody after a man was robbed at knifepoint at a Brampton park last month.

Peel police say a 56-year-old man was walking along a footpath near Duggan Park in the area of Ken Whillans Drive and Sproule Drive on the afternoon of Feb. 23 when another man approached him from behind and stabbed him. The suspect then fled the scene with items that belonged to the victim.

The victim was taken to a hospital in life-threatening condition where his condition was stabilized.

On Thursday, March 7, police arrested 30-year-old Stephen McCallum of Brampton and charged him with attempted murder and robbery.