Maple Leafs, McMann agree to 2-year contract extension

The Toronto Maple Leafs have agreed to a two-year contract extension with winger Bobby McMann, the team announced on Wednesday.

The average annual value of the contract is $1.35 million.

McMann, 27, is in the middle of his first full season in the NHL. He has 10 goals, 18 points, and is a +6 in 40 games, playing primarily in the team’s bottom six.

After going undrafted in 2014, McMann signed a two-year deal with the Toronto Marlies. The Alberta native scored 24 goals across 61 games with the Marlies during the 2021-22 season and was recalled by the Maple Leafs in January 2023, making his NHL debut on Jan. 11.

Winger was supposed to be a healthy scratch on Feb. 13, but played because an illness hit the room & Tavares couldn't dress … scored a hat trick & hasn't really looked back since — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) March 13, 2024

The 27-year-old was again effective with the Marlies in 2022-23, scoring 21 goals in 30 AHL games. However, he missed time due to injury, which impacted his training camp ahead of the Leafs’ regular season.

He eventually returned to the NHL when the Maple Leafs recalled him in November. He scored his first NHL goal on Dec. 16.

On Feb. 13, he recorded a hat trick in a 4-1 win against the St. Louis Blues.