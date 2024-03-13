Maple Leafs, McMann agree to 2-year contract extension

Bobby McMann
Bobby McMann of the Toronto Maple Leafs. (Getty Images).

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted March 13, 2024 2:47 pm.

The Toronto Maple Leafs have agreed to a two-year contract extension with winger Bobby McMann, the team announced on Wednesday.

The average annual value of the contract is $1.35 million.

McMann, 27, is in the middle of his first full season in the NHL. He has 10 goals, 18 points, and is a +6 in 40 games, playing primarily in the team’s bottom six.

After going undrafted in 2014, McMann signed a two-year deal with the Toronto Marlies. The Alberta native scored 24 goals across 61 games with the Marlies during the 2021-22 season and was recalled by the Maple Leafs in January 2023, making his NHL debut on Jan. 11.

The 27-year-old was again effective with the Marlies in 2022-23, scoring 21 goals in 30 AHL games. However, he missed time due to injury, which impacted his training camp ahead of the Leafs’ regular season.

He eventually returned to the NHL when the Maple Leafs recalled him in November. He scored his first NHL goal on Dec. 16.

On Feb. 13, he recorded a hat trick in a 4-1 win against the St. Louis Blues.

Top Stories

Toronto man charged with 2 counts of 1st-degree murder in shooting involving family members
Toronto man charged with 2 counts of 1st-degree murder in shooting involving family members

A 23-year-old man is facing two counts of first-degree murder in a daylight triple shooting that also injured a third victim, all confirmed to be family members of the suspect, in the city's downtown core. The...

1h ago

Two more men charged in murder of pregnant woman, husband in Bowmanville
Two more men charged in murder of pregnant woman, husband in Bowmanville

The Durham Regional Police Service has charged two more men with first-degree murder in the homicide of a couple from Bowmanville who were killed in their home just over a year ago. Authorities announced...

1m ago

SIU investigating deadly multi-vehicle crash involving stolen SUV in Scarborough
SIU investigating deadly multi-vehicle crash involving stolen SUV in Scarborough

One person is dead and the province's police watchdog is investigating after a multi-vehicle crash in Scarborough early Wednesday that left a stolen vehicle flipped onto its roof. Toronto police say...

1h ago

9 arrested, $13M worth of drugs seized after Toronto search warrants: OPP
9 arrested, $13M worth of drugs seized after Toronto search warrants: OPP

The surveillance of two suspected drug dealers in Barrie ultimately led Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) to a sophisticated criminal network that was moving millions of dollars worth of crystal meth and...

1h ago

