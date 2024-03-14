‘Make people laugh’: Cody Lightning bares all in directorial debut ‘Hey, Viktor!’

Cody Lightning is shown in a scene from the film "Hey Viktor!" in this undated handout photo. Cody Lightning likes to joke that he's been getting what he calls the Macaulay Culkin treatment most of his career. The Cree actor from Samson Cree Nation in Alberta has appeared in a variety of short and independent films, as well as guest spots on television shows such as "Walker, Texas Ranger" and "The X-Files." He most recently played a supporting role in Disney Plus' miniseries "Echo" based off of a Marvel Comics character of the same name. But, like the child actor Lightning references, it's his turn in a 90s cult classic film that has followed him around since his childhood. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - levelFILM

By Brittany Hobson, The Canadian Press

Posted March 14, 2024 4:00 am.

Last Updated March 14, 2024 4:12 am.

Cody Lightning jokes that he’s been getting the Macaulay Culkin treatment most of his career. 

Like the star of the 1990 classic “Home Alone,” Lightning’s turn in a ’90s cult film has followed him around since childhood — something he pokes fun at in his directorial debut, “Hey Viktor!” 

The actor from Samson Cree Nation in Alberta portrayed a younger version of Adam Beach’s character Victor Joseph in the 1998 coming-of-age dramedy “Smoke Signals.” The film went on to win several awards and was praised for its depiction of reservation life at a time when major motion pictures relied on romanticized versions of Native American culture and experiences.

More recently, the movie has been immortalized through memes and social media videos, particularly when it comes to the way co-lead Evan Adams, who plays Thomas Builds-the-Fire, and Simon Baker, who plays his younger version, emphasized the hard-K sound in Victor. 

Lightning has appeared in a variety of short and independent films, and has had TV guest spots on shows like “Walker, Texas Ranger” and “The X-Files.” He most recently played a supporting role in the Disney Plus miniseries “Echo,” based off of a Marvel Comics character of the same name.

But Lightning wanted to return to the role that helped kick-start his career. 

“I’ve done several projects since ‘Smoke Signals,’ projects I’ve had lead roles in. And people are always like, ‘Oh great, what was it like working on ‘Smoke Signals?’ They always go back to it,” Lightning said in an interview during the Toronto International Film Festival in September. 

“It wasn’t a curse to me at all. It’s just something that I’ve experienced and I was like, ‘Let’s make a joke about that.'”

In the mockumentary, Lightning sets out to assemble the original cast and crew, including Gary Farmer and Tantoo Cardinal, to make the sequel “Smoke Signals 2: Still Smoking.”

Lightning co-wrote the film with Samuel Miller and nabbed a Canadian Screen Awards nomination for best original screenplay. He stars as a fictionalized version of himself who has to move back to his First Nation to make ends meet after his failing career forces him to do fracking commercials and pornography jobs. 

When a documentary crew attempts to intervene during one of Lightning’s benders for a intervention-style program hosted by a character played by Colin Mochrie, Lightning gets the idea to make a sequel to jumpstart his career. 

Lightning said he has always appreciated mockumentary-style shows, including “The Office” and “Parks and Recreation,” for their loose camera work and ability to capture scenes in the moment.

He bares all, literally, to play an alcoholic, drug-abusing, absentee father version of himself.

He said some crew members questioned whether the audience would be able to separate the real Lightning and the “Hey, Viktor!” version. 

“I was like, ‘I’m fine. I don’t care. It’s comedy and I’m not going to hold back,'” he said. 

“There’s enough dark stuff, hurtful things and messed up stuff out there. I just thought it’d be cool to make people laugh, and if it’s at my expense, then sweet.”

Hannah Cheesman, who plays Lightning’s best friend and manager Kate in the film, said being part of the project was like getting a crash course on different kinds of First Nations humour. 

“I didn’t know the quality or the content of (First Nations humour) until becoming a part of this project and being welcomed into that,” said Cheesman. 

Lightning was able to round up most of the original cast, but scheduling conflicts prevented Cardinal and Adams from appearing.

And, while Lightning said “Hey, Viktor!” is not a sequel to “Smoke Signals,” it does pay homage to the original film, including a scene with Beach’s infamous shoulder-length black wig. 

“It may be his wig, it may not. We will never know,” Lightning said with a laugh. 

“Hey, Viktor!” opens in theatres on March 15. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on March 14, 2024. 

Brittany Hobson, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Metrolinx preparing to ban certain e-bike batteries from its trains
Metrolinx preparing to ban certain e-bike batteries from its trains

Metrolinx is preparing to ban certain e-bike batteries as it looks to lessen the potential for fire hazards aboard its trains, CityNews has confirmed. The ban would cover non-certified e-bike batteries....

6h ago

TTC to employ sound cannons to keep problematic seagulls away starting this month
TTC to employ sound cannons to keep problematic seagulls away starting this month

The TTC says it will begin using sound cannons to scare away the growing number of seagulls that have decided to call its Leslie Barns facility home. The transit agency says the cannons don't actually...

6h ago

Hamilton health officials investigating measles case in child who passed through Toronto airport
Hamilton health officials investigating measles case in child who passed through Toronto airport

Health officials in Hamilton are investigating a case of measles in a child who recently passed through Pearson International Airport in Toronto. Hamilton Public Health Services says the child acquired...

12h ago

Toronto men charged in sexual assault of 12-year-old boy in 1983
Toronto men charged in sexual assault of 12-year-old boy in 1983

Two men from Toronto were arrested and charged in the alleged sexual assault of a 12-year-old boy more than 40 years ago, police said. Investigators reported that in the summer of 1983, the boy was...

11h ago

Top Stories

Metrolinx preparing to ban certain e-bike batteries from its trains
Metrolinx preparing to ban certain e-bike batteries from its trains

Metrolinx is preparing to ban certain e-bike batteries as it looks to lessen the potential for fire hazards aboard its trains, CityNews has confirmed. The ban would cover non-certified e-bike batteries....

6h ago

TTC to employ sound cannons to keep problematic seagulls away starting this month
TTC to employ sound cannons to keep problematic seagulls away starting this month

The TTC says it will begin using sound cannons to scare away the growing number of seagulls that have decided to call its Leslie Barns facility home. The transit agency says the cannons don't actually...

6h ago

Hamilton health officials investigating measles case in child who passed through Toronto airport
Hamilton health officials investigating measles case in child who passed through Toronto airport

Health officials in Hamilton are investigating a case of measles in a child who recently passed through Pearson International Airport in Toronto. Hamilton Public Health Services says the child acquired...

12h ago

Toronto men charged in sexual assault of 12-year-old boy in 1983
Toronto men charged in sexual assault of 12-year-old boy in 1983

Two men from Toronto were arrested and charged in the alleged sexual assault of a 12-year-old boy more than 40 years ago, police said. Investigators reported that in the summer of 1983, the boy was...

11h ago

Most Watched Today

2:27
SIU investigating deadly crash involving a stolen vehicle
SIU investigating deadly crash involving a stolen vehicle

One person is dead, and three people injured following a multi-vehicle crash in Scarborough. As Shauna Hunt explains, the collision has prompted Ontario's police watchdog to invoke its mandate.

10h ago

2:18
Regent Park shooting killed father, brother of alleged gunman
Regent Park shooting killed father, brother of alleged gunman

There is a shocking new development in a deadly shooting that rocked Toronto’s Regent Park neighbourhood on Tuesday. As Caryn Ceolin reports, the suspect was allegedly firing at members of his own family.

10h ago

0:58
U.S. House passes bill that could ban TikTok
U.S. House passes bill that could ban TikTok

U.S. lawmakers have passed a bill that could lead to a ban on TikTok across America.

12h ago

2:01
SIU invokes mandate in deadly Scarborough crash
SIU invokes mandate in deadly Scarborough crash

One person is dead, and three people injured following a multi-vehicle crash in Scarborough. As Shauna Hunt explains, the collision has prompted Ontario's police watchdog to invoke its mandate.

16h ago

2:29
Triple shooting in Toronto leaves 2 dead, suspect in custody
Triple shooting in Toronto leaves 2 dead, suspect in custody

Multiple people were injured in a daylight shooting in Toronto's Regent Park on Tuesday afternoon and police confirmed that the suspect and victims are related. Melissa Nakhavoly has the details.
More Videos