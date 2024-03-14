Weekend need-to-know: Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day across the city

Pubs across Toronto will be opening their doors on Sunday to St. Patrick’s revelers, but for those who would like to keep it more low-key, there are still events to attend across the city during the weekend-long celebrations.

There are no subway or GO Transit closures over the weekend, however there are some new road closures to keep in mind.

Toronto St. Patrick’s Day Celebrations

The annual Toronto St. Patrick’s Day Parade with live entertainment and local dignitaries will get moving along Bloor Street at 12 p.m. Sunday. The parade will paint the city green as it starts at St. George and Bloor before turning south on Yonge Street and finishing at Dundas Street. It’s expect to last for an hour and a half.

If you want to get moving instead, the 24th annual St. Patrick’s Day Race is happening through the heart of downtown Toronto. With options for a 10-kilometre, five kilometre and one kilometre Kid Run, the race is raising funds for Achilles Canada, a non-profit that provides Canadians with an opportunity to receive the physical, psychological and communal benefits of running.

Registration is still open for the run which will kick off at a new location this year, Evergreen Brickworks. Participants will be running along the Bayview Extension and Rosedale Valley Road before looping back for the after party at Brickworks. The race starts at 10 a.m.

Toronto Comicon

Fans of comics, sci-fi, gaming and cosplay are in for a treat this weekend as the annual Toronto Comicon is happening this weekend. The show kicks of on Friday at 10 a.m.

The show is offering family-friendly attractions, events and celebrities offering meet-and-greets and autographs. There will also be panels to get the inside scoop on movies and television shows.

Tickets are still available for the show which will run every day this weekend, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Catch the Harlem Globetrotters, Leafs and Raptors in action

There is lots of action to take in this weekend in the world of sports. The Harlem Globetrotters are in town for an appearance at the Paramount Fine Foods Centre in Mississauga on Saturday. Tickets are still available.

Meanwhile, both the Maple Leafs and Raptors are in action at the Scotiabank Arena. Toronto Raptors are taking on the Orlando Magic on Friday night while Toronto Maple Leafs will take on the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday at 7 p.m.

TTC/GO closures

TTC service updates

No weekend subway closures.

GO Transit

No weekend GO Transit closures

Road closures

Weekend temporary road closures

St Patrick’s Day 5K Road Closures – from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Bayview Avenue from Pottery Road to River Street

Rosedale Valley Road from Park Road to Bayview Avenue

Ongoing city closures