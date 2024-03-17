Ward’s Island clubhouse damaged, ‘fully engulfed’ in fire

The Ward’s Island Association Clubhouse has been damaged due to a fire that broke out on Sunday morning.

Toronto Fire Services responded to a call at approximately 2:20 a.m. of a fire at the clubhouse.

The clubhouse, which also contains the Island Cafe, was fully engulfed in flames.

Crews took a defensive posture, fighting the fire from the outside for fear of structural integrity.

TFS says the fire is now under control and mostly knocked down.

No injuries have been reported but crews are still searching the area, and the cause remains unknown.