Ward’s Island clubhouse damaged, ‘fully engulfed’ in fire

A fire has damaged the clubhouse on Ward's Island on Sunday, March 17, 2024. (Jack Perkins/CityNews Submission)
A fire has damaged the clubhouse on Ward's Island on Sunday, March 17, 2024. (Jack Perkins/CityNews Submission)

By Hayley McGoldrick

Posted March 17, 2024 8:27 am.

Last Updated March 17, 2024 8:28 am.

The Ward’s Island Association Clubhouse has been damaged due to a fire that broke out on Sunday morning.

Toronto Fire Services responded to a call at approximately 2:20 a.m. of a fire at the clubhouse.

The clubhouse, which also contains the Island Cafe, was fully engulfed in flames.

Crews took a defensive posture, fighting the fire from the outside for fear of structural integrity.

TFS says the fire is now under control and mostly knocked down.

No injuries have been reported but crews are still searching the area, and the cause remains unknown.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'She was the change she wanted:' Kenyan asylum seeker who died in shelter memorialized in North York
'She was the change she wanted:' Kenyan asylum seeker who died in shelter memorialized in North York

A memorial service was held Saturday for a Kenyan asylum seeker who died at a Mississauga shelter after waiting hours in the cold to get a space. Delphina Ngigi, a 46-year-old mother of four, came to...

12h ago

'We have to look at the root cause of these problems:' Tackling gun violence in Toronto
'We have to look at the root cause of these problems:' Tackling gun violence in Toronto

A drive-by shooting Friday in the York neighbourhood was the fourth in the past week and that has advocates once again highlighting the need to address the root causes of gun violence, particularly in...

13h ago

Are smartphones the new cigarettes?
Are smartphones the new cigarettes?

Not too long ago, cigarettes were everywhere. Lighting up in a restaurant, on a flight, or even in a doctor’s office was just part of the smoky fabric of Canadian life. Until it wasn’t. Now smartphones...

the big story

44m ago

Man wanted after 71-year-old assaulted at TTC station
Man wanted after 71-year-old assaulted at TTC station

Toronto police are searching for a man who pushed a 71-year-old to the ground at Don Mills Subway station. Investigators say the suspect and the elderly man exited the eastbound train around 9:30 p.m....

10h ago

Top Stories

'She was the change she wanted:' Kenyan asylum seeker who died in shelter memorialized in North York
'She was the change she wanted:' Kenyan asylum seeker who died in shelter memorialized in North York

A memorial service was held Saturday for a Kenyan asylum seeker who died at a Mississauga shelter after waiting hours in the cold to get a space. Delphina Ngigi, a 46-year-old mother of four, came to...

12h ago

'We have to look at the root cause of these problems:' Tackling gun violence in Toronto
'We have to look at the root cause of these problems:' Tackling gun violence in Toronto

A drive-by shooting Friday in the York neighbourhood was the fourth in the past week and that has advocates once again highlighting the need to address the root causes of gun violence, particularly in...

13h ago

Are smartphones the new cigarettes?
Are smartphones the new cigarettes?

Not too long ago, cigarettes were everywhere. Lighting up in a restaurant, on a flight, or even in a doctor’s office was just part of the smoky fabric of Canadian life. Until it wasn’t. Now smartphones...

the big story

44m ago

Man wanted after 71-year-old assaulted at TTC station
Man wanted after 71-year-old assaulted at TTC station

Toronto police are searching for a man who pushed a 71-year-old to the ground at Don Mills Subway station. Investigators say the suspect and the elderly man exited the eastbound train around 9:30 p.m....

10h ago

Most Watched Today

3:03
Shootings on the rise this year
Shootings on the rise this year

Toronto Police are reporting a big spike in shootings so far this year, with four incidents in the past week alone. Michelle Mackey is speaking with advocates about addressing the root causes of violence.

13h ago

1:55
Memorial service to remember Delphina Ngigi
Memorial service to remember Delphina Ngigi

On Saturday a memorial service was held to remember the asylum seeker who died after waiting outside a Mississauga shelter for hours. David Zura explains.

14h ago

2:03
Raptors Barrett mourns the sudden loss of younger brother
Raptors Barrett mourns the sudden loss of younger brother

Toronto Raptors star RJ Barrett is away from the team as he and his family mourn the loss of his younger brother Nathan. CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn has the story.
3:03
Impending Gardiner Expressway lane closures to last until 2027
Impending Gardiner Expressway lane closures to last until 2027

Starting as soon as late March, the section of the Gardiner between Dufferin Street and Strachan Avenue will be reduced to two lanes in both directions as part of the multi-billion dollar rehabilitation project. Mark McAllister reports.
2:14
Police identify family of 3 killed in Brampton house fire
Police identify family of 3 killed in Brampton house fire

Police have identified the family found dead in a home gutted by a suspicious fire last week in Brampton. Shauna Hunt reports
More Videos