Man wanted in two instances of suspected hate-motivated assault

Toronto police are looking to identify a man who is wanted in a suspected hate-motivated Assault with a weapon investigation. (Photo: Toronto Police Service)
By Hayley McGoldrick

Posted March 18, 2024 7:31 am.

Last Updated March 18, 2024 8:07 am.

Toronto police are looking to identify a man who is wanted in a suspected hate-motivated assault with a weapon investigation.

Police said on March 13, at 12:24 a.m., the first victim was walking in the area of Dundas Street East and Victoria Street when they walked passed the suspect, who was standing outside an establishment.

The suspect allegedly assaulted the victim while calling them racial slurs.

It is further alleged that on March 15, at 7:38 p.m., a second victim was onboard the TTC in the area of Bloor Street West and Spadina Avenue with the suspect.

The suspect bumped into the victim intentionally, and as the victim was exiting the subway, the suspect allegedly assaulted them, called them racial slur, then produced a weapon and threatened the victim.

The suspect is described as having a medium build and brown hair, wearing a green hooded sweater, blue jeans, and beige “Nike” shoes.

