Germany issues entry ban on prominent Austrian far-right figure known for promoting ‘remigration’

Posted March 19, 2024 12:23 pm.

Last Updated March 19, 2024 12:26 pm.

BERLIN (AP) — German authorities have issued an entry ban on a prominent Austrian European far-right figure known for his talk about “remigration” at a recent meeting of nationalist populists that triggered large protests against populism in the country.

Martin Sellner of the Identitarian Movement said in a video posted Tuesday on social media platform X that German authorities sent his lawyer a letter saying he wasn’t allowed to enter Germany for the next three years and if he happened to be on German soil, he had to leave within a month.

Local media outlets, including Sueddeutsche Zeitung and Spiegel, cited German officials confirming Sellner’s entry ban.

Lately, Germany has seen large protests against the far right following a report that extremists met in Potsdam near Berlin in November to discuss the deportation of millions of immigrants, including some with German citizenship. Sellner presented his “remigration” vision for the deportation of immigrants there.

The Alternative for Germany party, some of whose members reportedly attended the meeting, has also been facing widespread criticism. The party has sought to distance itself from the event, while also decrying media reports that covered it.

During the weekend, Sellner was set to give a speech in the Swiss Aargau canton (state) when he was thrown out and escorted to Zurich.

Identitarians belong to an extreme right movement that started in France and mainly campaign against immigrants and Islam.

Next phase of Gardiner construction to last until 2027. Here's when to expect the closures
Next phase of Gardiner construction to last until 2027. Here's when to expect the closures

The Gardiner Expressway is a slow drive at the best of times, but starting Monday the next phase of construction is expected to cause commuters traffic pain until 2027. Lane restrictions along the western...

17m ago

Torontonians made nearly half a million 311 service calls last year. Here were the most common complaints
Torontonians made nearly half a million 311 service calls last year. Here were the most common complaints

Torontonians placed nearly half a million service calls to the city last year and damaged residential garbage bins appear to be the most common service problem plaguing residents. A new report from...

3h ago

$50K reward announced for information leading to arrest of convicted gun trafficker
$50K reward announced for information leading to arrest of convicted gun trafficker

Toronto police have announced a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest of a convicted gun smuggler who remains at large after he failed to show up for his sentencing hearing. Kamar...

4m ago

Markham man charged with making antisemitic threats towards Toronto city councillor
Markham man charged with making antisemitic threats towards Toronto city councillor

A day after Toronto's police chief shared disturbing statistics about the surge of antisemitic hate crimes in the city, a man has been arrested for allegedly directing antisemitic threats towards a Toronto...

1h ago

