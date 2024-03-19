Jeff Barnaby, Marilyn Denis among those getting special Canadian Screen Awards

Film Director Jeff Barnaby is pictured as he promotes the film "Blood Quantum" at the Toronto International Film Festival, in Toronto, Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Barnaby, John Brunton, Marilyn Denis and Tonya Williams are set to receive special honours at this year's Canadian Screen Awards. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 19, 2024 10:04 am.

Last Updated March 19, 2024 10:12 am.

TORONTO — Late Indigenous filmmaker Jeff Barnaby is among those set to receive special honours at this year’s Canadian Screen Awards.

The Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television says Barnaby, who died of cancer in 2022, will be posthumously presented with the board of directors’ Tribute Award, which recognizes “extraordinary impact” on the industry. 

The late Mi’kmaq director was considered a pioneer of contemporary Indigenous cinema for titles including 2013’s “Rhymes for Young Ghouls” and 2019’s “Blood Quantum.”

The tribute award is also going to veteran reality TV producer John Brunton, chair and CEO of Insight Productions, whose long-running hits include CTV’s “The Amazing Race Canada” and Global’s “Big Brother Canada.”

The Changemaker Award goes to former “Young and the Restless” star Tonya Williams, who founded Toronto’s Reelworld Film Festival to showcase racially diverse Canadian talent, while the Lifetime Achievement Award goes to morning show host Marilyn Denis nearly a year after she wrapped 13 seasons on CTV’s “The Marilyn Denis Show,” which followed nearly 20 years helming Citytv’s “Cityline.”

The special awards will be handed out during a series of events known as Canadian Screen Week, starting May 26 and culminating in a gala May 31 hosted by comedian Mae Martin. It’s set to air on CBC and CBC Gem a few hours later.

The Canadian Screen Awards celebrate the best in homegrown film, television and digital media. The Crave/APTN series “Little Bird” leads the TV categories with 19 nominations and “BlackBerry” leads the film categories with 17 nods.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 19, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

February inflation rate slows to 2.8% as price growth unexpectedly eases
February inflation rate slows to 2.8% as price growth unexpectedly eases

OTTAWA — Canada’s annual inflation rate unexpectedly fell to 2.8 per cent last month, amid sharp declines in cellular and internet services as well as slower grocery price growth. Statistics Canada...

breaking

27m ago

Torontonians made nearly half a million 311 service calls last year. Here were the most common complaints
Torontonians made nearly half a million 311 service calls last year. Here were the most common complaints

Torontonians placed nearly half a million service calls to the city last year and damaged residential garbage bins appear to be the most common service problem plaguing residents. A new report from...

22m ago

'The lost season': Winter comes to a close as Canada's warmest on record
'The lost season': Winter comes to a close as Canada's warmest on record

The warmest winter on record could have far-reaching effects on everything from wildfire season to erosion, climatologists say, while offering a preview of what the season could resemble in the not-so-distant...

4h ago

Jays' Joey Votto shares emotional letter on social media
Jays' Joey Votto shares emotional letter on social media

On an off-day for the Toronto Blue Jays, Joey Votto took to social media to share his thoughts about how an incident that occurred six years ago feels to him now that he's a member of his hometown team. In...

12h ago

Top Stories

February inflation rate slows to 2.8% as price growth unexpectedly eases
February inflation rate slows to 2.8% as price growth unexpectedly eases

OTTAWA — Canada’s annual inflation rate unexpectedly fell to 2.8 per cent last month, amid sharp declines in cellular and internet services as well as slower grocery price growth. Statistics Canada...

breaking

27m ago

Torontonians made nearly half a million 311 service calls last year. Here were the most common complaints
Torontonians made nearly half a million 311 service calls last year. Here were the most common complaints

Torontonians placed nearly half a million service calls to the city last year and damaged residential garbage bins appear to be the most common service problem plaguing residents. A new report from...

22m ago

'The lost season': Winter comes to a close as Canada's warmest on record
'The lost season': Winter comes to a close as Canada's warmest on record

The warmest winter on record could have far-reaching effects on everything from wildfire season to erosion, climatologists say, while offering a preview of what the season could resemble in the not-so-distant...

4h ago

Jays' Joey Votto shares emotional letter on social media
Jays' Joey Votto shares emotional letter on social media

On an off-day for the Toronto Blue Jays, Joey Votto took to social media to share his thoughts about how an incident that occurred six years ago feels to him now that he's a member of his hometown team. In...

12h ago

Most Watched Today

2:36
A return to winter-like temperatures in Toronto
A return to winter-like temperatures in Toronto

While the taste of early spring was pleasant, the City of Toronto is back to experiencing winter-like temperatures that are more common for the time of the year, with flurries and some light snow possible this week.

15h ago

2:20
Report warns independent cinema in crisis
Report warns independent cinema in crisis

More than half of independent cinemas in Canada lost money in their last fiscal year. David Zura finds out more and speaks with one operator who warns the landscape remains difficult post pandemic.

2:40
Funeral for Barrhaven victims held as family, friends and community mourns
Funeral for Barrhaven victims held as family, friends and community mourns

Ottawans mourn together at a funeral for the six victims of the Barrhaven mass murder. From the other side of the world, the widow & children of Gamini Amarakoon, sent emotional goodbye messages to their departed father.

23h ago

2:19
Fire destroys Ward's Island Community Centre and Cafe
Fire destroys Ward's Island Community Centre and Cafe

An early morning fire has destroyed a popular landmark on Ward's Island leaving local residents in disbelief. CityNews' Rob Leth reports. 
2:55
Bundle up if you're going to the St. Paddy's Day parade
Bundle up if you're going to the St. Paddy's Day parade

A mix of sun and cloud on Sunday with scattered rain and wet snow possible late in the day. Gusty west winds up to 40 km/h will keep temperatures in the low single digits.

More Videos