Murder trial expected to start today for man accused of killing Toronto cop in 2021

The face of Toronto Police officer Jeffrey Northrup is seen on a plasma screen at his his funeral service in Toronto on July 12, 2021
The face of Toronto Police officer Jeffrey Northrup is seen on a plasma screen at his his funeral service in Toronto on July 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young Chris Young

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 19, 2024 7:29 am.

Last Updated March 19, 2024 7:30 am.

The trial of a man accused of killing a Toronto police officer in a parking garage nearly three years ago is expected to begin this afternoon.

Jury selection began Monday in the case of Umar Zameer, who is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Const. Jeffrey Northrup.

Northrup, a 31-year veteran of the force, died on July 2, 2021, after being struck by a vehicle as he was responding to a report of a robbery in a parking lot at Toronto City Hall.

Another plainclothes officer was also injured.

Speaking outside court on Monday, Zameer’s lawyer urged the public to keep an open mind about the case.

The trial is expected to last about five weeks.

