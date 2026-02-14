Toronto Fire Services aiming to recruit more Black firefighters

As we continue to mark Black History Month, CityNews spoke with Black firefighters on how representation in the service has changed over the last three decades, and that more work needs to be done. Erica Natividad reports.

By Erica Natividad

Posted February 14, 2026 9:20 pm.

When veteran firefighter Brian Porter first began his career, the fire service was a different kind of place.

“No doubt, I was one of the very few Black or non-white individuals in the context 30 years ago,” says Porter.

Being a firefighter wasn’t an obvious career choice. It’s not something his family supported. His high school guidance counsellor even advised against it, suggesting he visit some local fire stations to see for himself. 

“And he asked me, ‘ok great, did you see any people that looked like you when you went out this weekend?’ and my honest answer to that was no.”

Porter is now Acting District Chief of the Operations Division in the Toronto Fire Service. While a lot has changed over the past 30 years, some things haven’t.

“It’s still not uncommon for us to go to a call and have somebody say ‘I’ve never seen a Black firefighter’ in 2026,” he said.

Black staff still only make up about three per cent of the Toronto Fire Service, Porter says. It’s a reality TFS is working to change. Efforts have especially picked up in the last few years. The TFS Black Staff Network was created in 2023 as a place for support and mentorship.

And during Black History Month, you’ll see decals on more than 100 fire trucks, a sign of recognition and inclusion.

There are also nods to history as well. Captain Barry Sharp, the first Black firefighter hired by the City of North York in 1969, was the second one in the amalgamated City of Toronto. 

A plaque honoring Captain Barry Holland Sharp, who was the first Black firefighter in the former City of North York. CITYNEWS

There has also been community outreach. 

“We do mall events, especially during Black History Month, where a lot of kids come up. They get to speak to real firefighters, they get to touch the tools, see the gear,” said firefighter Frank Jones.

“There are so many different divisions. And so it was those firefighters at that clinic that introduced me, and so hopefully us at the malls and us here on the news, is what that does for another kid,” added Nasteha Beinah, a TFS 911 dispatcher.

Becoming a firefighter is not easy. The process can take years and can potentially become costly with certifications, which can prove to be significant barriers for some.   

“We cannot change our requirements and we certainly will never lower our standards in terms of the recruitment process but we do do is try to identify where people are falling off, we look at it and where we can make change, we will sit and have conversations,” explained Toronto Fire Chief Jim Jessop, who has also pledged to have the service be more reflective of the community it serves.

