Alimentation Couche-Tard seeing low-income customers cut back on store visits: CEO

A Couche Tard convenience store is shown in Montreal, Friday, Oct. 5, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes.

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 21, 2024 9:30 am.

Last Updated March 21, 2024 9:42 am.

LAVAL, Que. — The head of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. says lower income consumers feeling strained by economic headwinds are cutting back on how often they visit the chain’s convenience stores. 

Brian Hannasch says these customers are also adopting more value-seeking behaviour and in some cases, trading down for products they see as more affordable.

He’s seeing these habits crop up most in the company’s salty, confectionary and grocery categories, which Hannasch says are the softest part of its business.

To handle these trends, Alimentation Couche-Tard has focused on marketing its private-label products, growing its loyalty program and offering Fuel Day promotions.

Hannasch’s remarks come a day after his company reported its net earnings attributable to shareholders were US$623.4 million in its third quarter, down 15.5 per cent from US$737.4 million a year earlier.

The Laval, Que.-based company, which reports in U.S. dollars, says revenues for the quarter ended Feb. 4 totalled US$19.6 billion, down from US$20.1 billion during the same quarter last year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 21, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:ATD)

The Canadian Press

1 dead after overnight double shooting at Mississauga plaza
1 dead after overnight double shooting at Mississauga plaza

One man is dead and another has serious injuries after an overnight shooting at a plaza in Mississauga. Emergency crews were called to a commercial plaza near Dixie Road and The Queensway around 2:45...

27m ago

BMW driver clocked at more than 260 km/h on GTA highway
BMW driver clocked at more than 260 km/h on GTA highway

A young driver is facing charges after allegedly being clocked at more than two-and-a-half times the speed limit on a Toronto highway. In a post on X, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a driver was...

3h ago

Shohei Ohtani's interpreter fired after allegations of 'massive theft' from Japanese star
Shohei Ohtani's interpreter fired after allegations of 'massive theft' from Japanese star

Shohei Ohtani’s interpreter and close friend was fired by the Los Angeles Dodgers following allegations of illegal gambling and theft from the Japanese baseball star. Interpreter Ippei Mizuhara, 39,...

2h ago

Mourners to pay respects to Brian Mulroney as public tribute moves to Montreal
Mourners to pay respects to Brian Mulroney as public tribute moves to Montreal

Quebecers will get their chance to pay their respects to Brian Mulroney in his home province as the tributes to the former prime minister move to Montreal. Mulroney's casket will lie in repose at St....

15m ago

