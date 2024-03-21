FAFSA delays prompt California lawmakers to extend deadline for student financial aid applications

By Adam Beam And Collin Binkley, The Associated Press

Posted March 21, 2024 5:04 pm.

Last Updated March 21, 2024 5:13 pm.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California Legislature on Thursday voted to give prospective college students more time to apply for two of the state’s largest financial aid programs after a glitch in the federal government’s application system threatened to block up to 100,000 people from getting help.

California had already extended the deadline for its financial aid programs from March 2 to April 2. On Thursday, the state Senate gave final approval to a bill that would extend it again until May 2. The bill now heads to Gov. Gavin Newsom.

“Clearly, our students need our help,” Assemblymember Sabrina Cervantes, a Democrat from Riverside who authored the bill, told lawmakers during a public hearing earlier this week.

California has multiple programs to help people pay for college. The biggest is the Cal Grant program, which gives money to people who meet certain income requirements. The state also has a Middle Class Scholarship for people with slightly higher incomes.

Students can only apply for these state aid programs if they first complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, commonly known as FAFSA. This year, a computer glitch prevented parents from filling out the form if they did not have a Social Security number. That meant many students who are U.S. citizens or permanent residents but whose parents are not were blocked from completing the form and thus could not apply for California’s aid programs.

California has a large population of adults who are living in the country without legal permission. The California Student Aid Commission, the state agency in charge of California’s financial aid programs, estimates as many as 100,000 students could be impacted by this glitch.

The U.S. Department of Education says it fixed the glitch last week, but those families are now a step behind. Democrats in Congress raised alarms about the glitch last month, noting that it could particularly hurt students in states where financial aid is awarded on a first-come, first-served basis, including Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, Oregon and Texas.

Advocates fear that the chaos of this year’s process could deter students from going to college at all, especially those for whom finances are a key part of the decision.

The glitch is just one part of larger problems impacting FAFSA. The notoriously time-consuming form was overhauled in 2020 through a bipartisan bill in Congress. It promised to simplify the form, going from 100 questions to fewer than 40, and it also changed the underlying formula for student aid, promising to expand it to more low-income students.

But the update has been marred by delays and glitches, leaving families across the country in limbo as they figure out how much college will cost.

The form is typically available to fill out in October, but the Education Department didn’t have it ready until late December. Even then, the agency wasn’t ready to begin processing the forms and sending them to states and colleges, which only started to happen this month.

The problems appear to have already impacted California’s application numbers. Through March 8, the number of California students who had completed FAFSA was 43% lower than it was at the same time last year.

“The data most concerning me seems to suggest that these drops are more acute at the schools that serve low-income students or large populations of students of color,” Jake Brymner, deputy chief of policy and public affairs for the California Student Aid Commission, told lawmakers in a public hearing earlier this week.

The issue has caused problems for colleges and universities, too. The University of California and California State University systems both delayed their admissions deadlines because so many prospective students were having trouble with FAFSA.

Adam Beam And Collin Binkley, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Where is spring? GTA braces for 'significant snowfall' Friday
Where is spring? GTA braces for 'significant snowfall' Friday

GTA residents said farewell winter, hello spring earlier this week but Mother Nature has other plans in mind, as the region braces for potentially up to 10 centimetres of snow or more starting on Friday. In...

42m ago

'She was always laughing': Friend remembers Canadian killed in Mexico robbery
'She was always laughing': Friend remembers Canadian killed in Mexico robbery

The friend of a Canadian killed in Mexico says she spoke to Gabriele Schart on the phone just moments before the woman was shot in a gas station robbery. Raquel Shulman says Schart was making the long...

1h ago

Police search for suspects in GTA homicides, shootings at Brampton residences
Police search for suspects in GTA homicides, shootings at Brampton residences

Peel Regional Police are investigating a series of shootings and separate homicides across the GTA that date back to early November, which authorities believe involve the same group of suspects. Officers...

1h ago

10 charged, 5 at large after probe into GTA break-and-enter robberies
10 charged, 5 at large after probe into GTA break-and-enter robberies

A months-long investigation into residential break-and-enter robberies throughout the Greater Toronto Area has resulted in 10 people with suspected ties to organized crime facing more than 100 charges,...

6h ago

Top Stories

Where is spring? GTA braces for 'significant snowfall' Friday
Where is spring? GTA braces for 'significant snowfall' Friday

GTA residents said farewell winter, hello spring earlier this week but Mother Nature has other plans in mind, as the region braces for potentially up to 10 centimetres of snow or more starting on Friday. In...

42m ago

'She was always laughing': Friend remembers Canadian killed in Mexico robbery
'She was always laughing': Friend remembers Canadian killed in Mexico robbery

The friend of a Canadian killed in Mexico says she spoke to Gabriele Schart on the phone just moments before the woman was shot in a gas station robbery. Raquel Shulman says Schart was making the long...

1h ago

Police search for suspects in GTA homicides, shootings at Brampton residences
Police search for suspects in GTA homicides, shootings at Brampton residences

Peel Regional Police are investigating a series of shootings and separate homicides across the GTA that date back to early November, which authorities believe involve the same group of suspects. Officers...

1h ago

10 charged, 5 at large after probe into GTA break-and-enter robberies
10 charged, 5 at large after probe into GTA break-and-enter robberies

A months-long investigation into residential break-and-enter robberies throughout the Greater Toronto Area has resulted in 10 people with suspected ties to organized crime facing more than 100 charges,...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

2:37
Friday snowstorm could close some TTC bus stops
Friday snowstorm could close some TTC bus stops

Up to 10 centimetres of snow could fall in parts of Toronto on Friday. Melissa Duggan speaks with a TTC spokesperson to find out how the transit agency is preparing for the potential storm, which could include the temporary closure of some bus stops.

5h ago

4:38
Medical resident fighting to get her residency back after reporting sexual harassment
Medical resident fighting to get her residency back after reporting sexual harassment

Ana Safavi says she lost everything after she reported she had been sexually harassed by a supervising doctor. Now she is going before the Human Rights Commission hoping to get her residency back so she can finally practice medicine.

23h ago

2:32
In with new staff and out with an old thrill
In with new staff and out with an old thrill

The skyline in Vaughan has changed in a matter of days after Canada's Wonderland says goodbye to an old favourite. David Zura discovers what else is different this year.

22h ago

2:56
Business Report: U.S. Federal makes interest rate decision
Business Report: U.S. Federal makes interest rate decision

The U.S. Federal Reserve makes an interest rate decision that could have implications in Canada. Plus, why the maker of Ozempic is building a supercomputer, and how one restaurant stock is entering historic territory. Ari Rabinovitch reports.

23h ago

2:39
Why a Mississauga mayoral candidate is getting a severance payout
Why a Mississauga mayoral candidate is getting a severance payout

A Mississauga councillor who recently left her seat to run for mayor will now be getting a taxpayer-funded cheque for thousands of dollars. Caryn Ceolin with why the long-time councillor can collect severance pay while campaigning for the top job.

23h ago

More Videos