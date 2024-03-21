Lawsuit in New Mexico alleges abuse by a Catholic priest decades ago

By The Associated Press

Posted March 21, 2024 4:51 pm.

Last Updated March 21, 2024 4:56 pm.

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — A man who says he was sexually abused as a boy by a priest in New Mexico in the 1960s sued the church and diocese this week, the latest case to surface in the state as the Roman Catholic Church wrestles with the global clergy sex abuse scandal.

The suit filed Tuesday in state district court in Las Cruces seeks unspecified compensation for the unnamed victim. His lawyers say he is now 62 and has been “suffering in silence for over 50 years.”

The complaint names as defendants St. Joseph Parish in Lordsburg and the Catholic Diocese of El Paso, Texas, which oversaw the southern New Mexico parish before the creation of the Las Cruces Diocese in the 1980s.

It details alleged abuse by the Rev. Lawrence Gaynor, who died in 1978 at age 75. Gaynor was included in a list of accused priests that was released by the El Paso diocese in 2019.

Many clergy abuse allegations in New Mexico date back decades. In 2022, the Archdiocese of Santa Fe, the state’s largest diocese and one of the nation’s oldest, reached a $121.5 million agreement to settle nearly 400 abuse claims.

In recent years the Las Cruces Diocese turned over to state prosecutors the personnel files of more than two dozen priests accused of sexually abusing children.

The new lawsuit says the plaintiff was the victim of sexual abuse and exploitation by Gaynor from around late 1967 to early 1968 when the priest was at St. Joseph Parish, with the abuse stopping only when the boy and his family moved away.

According to the suit, the El Paso Diocese was aware of Gaynor’s “proclivity for child sexual abuse since 1965.” It says the diocese’s Bishop Sidney Metzger — who served in the post from 1942 to 1978 and died in 1986 — disregarded explicit warnings from psychologists that Gaynor should be placed under indefinite supervision at an isolated monastery in Jemez Springs, New Mexico.

St. Joseph Parish is alleged to have done “nothing to warn vulnerable parishioners” when Gaynor was placed in Lordsburg.

The El Paso Diocese is aware of the lawsuit, spokesman Fernando Ceniceros said. He declined to comment further on the pending litigation.

There was no immediate response to phone messages seeking comment that were left with St. Joseph Parish on Thursday.

Ben Davis, an attorney with one of the Albuquerque law firms that filed the suit, said his firm has handled hundreds of clergy abuse cases since 2016.

“Some settlements have been in seven figures,” Davis said. “But it’s not about the money. What we are seeking is justice for the victim.”

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Where is spring? GTA braces for 'significant snowfall' Friday
Where is spring? GTA braces for 'significant snowfall' Friday

GTA residents said farewell winter, hello spring earlier this week but Mother Nature has other plans in mind, as the region braces for potentially up to 10 centimetres of snow or more starting on Friday. In...

44m ago

'She was always laughing': Friend remembers Canadian killed in Mexico robbery
'She was always laughing': Friend remembers Canadian killed in Mexico robbery

The friend of a Canadian killed in Mexico says she spoke to Gabriele Schart on the phone just moments before the woman was shot in a gas station robbery. Raquel Shulman says Schart was making the long...

1h ago

Police search for suspects in GTA homicides, shootings at Brampton residences
Police search for suspects in GTA homicides, shootings at Brampton residences

Peel Regional Police are investigating a series of shootings and separate homicides across the GTA that date back to early November, which authorities believe involve the same group of suspects. Officers...

2h ago

10 charged, 5 at large after probe into GTA break-and-enter robberies
10 charged, 5 at large after probe into GTA break-and-enter robberies

A months-long investigation into residential break-and-enter robberies throughout the Greater Toronto Area has resulted in 10 people with suspected ties to organized crime facing more than 100 charges,...

6h ago

Top Stories

Where is spring? GTA braces for 'significant snowfall' Friday
Where is spring? GTA braces for 'significant snowfall' Friday

GTA residents said farewell winter, hello spring earlier this week but Mother Nature has other plans in mind, as the region braces for potentially up to 10 centimetres of snow or more starting on Friday. In...

44m ago

'She was always laughing': Friend remembers Canadian killed in Mexico robbery
'She was always laughing': Friend remembers Canadian killed in Mexico robbery

The friend of a Canadian killed in Mexico says she spoke to Gabriele Schart on the phone just moments before the woman was shot in a gas station robbery. Raquel Shulman says Schart was making the long...

1h ago

Police search for suspects in GTA homicides, shootings at Brampton residences
Police search for suspects in GTA homicides, shootings at Brampton residences

Peel Regional Police are investigating a series of shootings and separate homicides across the GTA that date back to early November, which authorities believe involve the same group of suspects. Officers...

2h ago

10 charged, 5 at large after probe into GTA break-and-enter robberies
10 charged, 5 at large after probe into GTA break-and-enter robberies

A months-long investigation into residential break-and-enter robberies throughout the Greater Toronto Area has resulted in 10 people with suspected ties to organized crime facing more than 100 charges,...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

2:37
Friday snowstorm could close some TTC bus stops
Friday snowstorm could close some TTC bus stops

Up to 10 centimetres of snow could fall in parts of Toronto on Friday. Melissa Duggan speaks with a TTC spokesperson to find out how the transit agency is preparing for the potential storm, which could include the temporary closure of some bus stops.

5h ago

4:38
Medical resident fighting to get her residency back after reporting sexual harassment
Medical resident fighting to get her residency back after reporting sexual harassment

Ana Safavi says she lost everything after she reported she had been sexually harassed by a supervising doctor. Now she is going before the Human Rights Commission hoping to get her residency back so she can finally practice medicine.

23h ago

2:32
In with new staff and out with an old thrill
In with new staff and out with an old thrill

The skyline in Vaughan has changed in a matter of days after Canada's Wonderland says goodbye to an old favourite. David Zura discovers what else is different this year.

23h ago

2:56
Business Report: U.S. Federal makes interest rate decision
Business Report: U.S. Federal makes interest rate decision

The U.S. Federal Reserve makes an interest rate decision that could have implications in Canada. Plus, why the maker of Ozempic is building a supercomputer, and how one restaurant stock is entering historic territory. Ari Rabinovitch reports.

23h ago

2:39
Why a Mississauga mayoral candidate is getting a severance payout
Why a Mississauga mayoral candidate is getting a severance payout

A Mississauga councillor who recently left her seat to run for mayor will now be getting a taxpayer-funded cheque for thousands of dollars. Caryn Ceolin with why the long-time councillor can collect severance pay while campaigning for the top job.

23h ago

More Videos