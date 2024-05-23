2 men in critical condition following late-night shooting in Mississauga

Two men are fighting for their lives in hospital after they were shot in the parking lot of a nearby school in Mississauga.

Peel Regional Police were called to the Montevideo Road and Lorca Crescent area near Winston Churchill Boulevard and Derry Road just after 11 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Two male victims were located with gunshot wounds, and police say one man was taken to a local hospital while the second victim was transported to a Toronto-area trauma centre, both in life-threatening condition.

Police said the shooting happened in the parking lot of a nearby school. There is no suspect information at this time.

A heavy police presence is expected nearby due to the investigation.