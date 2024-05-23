2 men in critical condition following late-night shooting in Mississauga

Mississauga shooting
Two men are in hospital in critical condition following a shooting in Mississauga on Wednesday, May 22, 2024. Photo: Bertram Dandy/CityNews.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted May 23, 2024 5:07 am.

Last Updated May 23, 2024 5:09 am.

Two men are fighting for their lives in hospital after they were shot in the parking lot of a nearby school in Mississauga.

Peel Regional Police were called to the Montevideo Road and Lorca Crescent area near Winston Churchill Boulevard and Derry Road just after 11 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Two male victims were located with gunshot wounds, and police say one man was taken to a local hospital while the second victim was transported to a Toronto-area trauma centre, both in life-threatening condition.

Police said the shooting happened in the parking lot of a nearby school. There is no suspect information at this time.

A heavy police presence is expected nearby due to the investigation.

Toronto awarded WNBA's 1st franchise outside U.S., expansion team to begin play in 2026
Toronto awarded WNBA's 1st franchise outside U.S., expansion team to begin play in 2026

Toronto has been awarded the WNBA's first franchise outside the United States, with the expansion team set to begin play in 2026. The team will be owned by Larry Tanenbaum-led Kilmer Sports Ventures....

19m ago

'Mommy will help me': Navigating the web of supports for kids with autism in Ontario
'Mommy will help me': Navigating the web of supports for kids with autism in Ontario

Alexis Wilson suddenly awoke one night three years ago to her four-year-old son Emmett in her room, screaming, scratching his face and hitting his head against the wall. He did not speak much aside...

19m ago

City opts for people-first approach over enforcement on homeless encampments
City opts for people-first approach over enforcement on homeless encampments

The City of Toronto plans to evolve its strategy on encampments and support for those experiencing homelessness, saying its goal is a people-first approach rather than turn to enforcement. The report...

7h ago

'Why can my friends travel and not me?': 8-year-old Canadian citizen can't get passport renewed
'Why can my friends travel and not me?': 8-year-old Canadian citizen can't get passport renewed

A Toronto couple reached out to Speakers Corner after months of frustration trying to renew the passport for their daughter, who's a Canadian citizen. It all started six months ago when Miranda, Derek...

15h ago

