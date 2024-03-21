Northern Quebec head-on crash kills five, including four from Cree community

CHAPAIS, Que. — A head-on crash today between two vehicles has left five people dead in the town of Chapais in northern Quebec.

Provincial police report that four men and one woman died after a collision that happened at around 1:15 p.m. on Highway 113, about 475 kilometres north of Montreal.

Sgt. Hugues Beaulieu says the circumstances of the crash remain unclear, but according to preliminary information, a pickup truck entered the oncoming lane and ran into a van carrying four people.

The impact caused the van, which belonged to a Cree organization in the community of Waswanipi, to catch fire.

The driver of the pickup and the three men and one woman in the van were taken to hospital in Chibougamau with serious injuries.

Police initially reported three deaths, but this evening they confirmed that all five people in the vehicles had died.

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that the van from Waswanipi was carrying patients and staff.

“My thoughts are with the victims’ loved ones,” he said. “Our teams have mobilized to provide psychosocial support.”

The provincial minister responsible for the region, Jean Boulet, also tweeted, offering condolences “to the Cree community of Waswanipi for the loss of four of their members” as well as to family and loved ones of the other victim.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 21, 2024.

The Canadian Press