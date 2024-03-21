Northern Quebec head-on crash kills five, including four from Cree community

The Surete du Quebec, or Quebec Provincial Police patch at a news conference, in Quebec City, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 21, 2024 10:09 pm.

Last Updated March 21, 2024 10:12 pm.

CHAPAIS, Que. — A head-on crash today between two vehicles has left five people dead in the town of Chapais in northern Quebec.

Provincial police report that four men and one woman died after a collision that happened at around 1:15 p.m. on Highway 113, about 475 kilometres north of Montreal.

Sgt. Hugues Beaulieu says the circumstances of the crash remain unclear, but according to preliminary information, a pickup truck entered the oncoming lane and ran into a van carrying four people.

The impact caused the van, which belonged to a Cree organization in the community of Waswanipi, to catch fire.

The driver of the pickup and the three men and one woman in the van were taken to hospital in Chibougamau with serious injuries.

Police initially reported three deaths, but this evening they confirmed that all five people in the vehicles had died.

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that the van from Waswanipi was carrying patients and staff. 

“My thoughts are with the victims’ loved ones,” he said. “Our teams have mobilized to provide psychosocial support.”

The provincial minister responsible for the region, Jean Boulet, also tweeted, offering condolences “to the Cree community of Waswanipi for the loss of four of their members” as well as to family and loved ones of the other victim.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 21, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Mississauga man speaking out after having his car stolen 4 times from his driveway
Mississauga man speaking out after having his car stolen 4 times from his driveway

A Mississauga man is speaking out after having his vehicle stolen four times from his driveway. “It’s been going on too long. These carjackings and guns to peoples head, that’s ridiculous," said...

5h ago

Where is spring? Toronto and GTA braces for 'significant snowfall' Friday
Where is spring? Toronto and GTA braces for 'significant snowfall' Friday

GTA residents said farewell winter and hello spring earlier this week, but Mother Nature has other plans in mind as the region braces for potentially up to 10 centimetres of snow or more starting on Friday. In...

38m ago

Why Green P parking lots in Toronto could soon become housing hotspots
Why Green P parking lots in Toronto could soon become housing hotspots

Toronto's city council, spearheaded by Mayor Olivia Chow, wants to pave over parking lots, including some Green P lots, and replace them with affordable housing. Among the Green P locations being considered...

4h ago

New tech, calls to hike fines part of updated Toronto traffic congestion management plan
New tech, calls to hike fines part of updated Toronto traffic congestion management plan

Toronto city council adopted the latest traffic congestion management plan on Thursday, but many items require further study or approvals.

3h ago

