What’s open and closed on Victoria Day 2024 in Toronto

Toronto
Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted May 16, 2024 5:21 am.

Last Updated May 16, 2024 5:28 am.

The Victoria Day long weekend is almost here, and if your plans include staying in the city, you should be OK weather-wise, despite some initial uncertainty in the weekend forecast.

Saturday and Sunday are shaping up to be dry, with forecasted daytime highs of 21 and 20 C, and Monday bringing much of the same.

Toronto police will hold a press conference on Thursday morning to discuss some Victoria Day long weekend safety measures. For now, here’s what you need to know.

Fireworks

The City of Toronto says a fireworks display will be held at Ashbridges Bay Park on Monday at 10 p.m.

Canada’s Wonderland will host a fireworks display a day earlier on Sunday at 10 p.m., when it closes.

Fireworks over Niagara Falls will begin on Friday and take place every night at 10 p.m. until October 14.

Closed

Banks, government offices, libraries and mail delivery services.

Transit

GO Transit will operate on a Saturday schedule on Monday.

The TTC will operate on a holiday schedule, with most routes and subway service starting at 6 a.m.

The UP Express will operate on its weekend schedule.

Grocery and alcohol

LCBO locations will be closed on Monday. Select Beer Store locations will remain open.

Most big chain grocery stores will be closed on Monday, but some select locations will be open. Check with your local grocer for hours of operation.

Rabba Fine Foods stores will be open.

Select Shoppers Drug Mart and Rexall locations will also remain open. Check your local area for other pharmacy store hours.

Shopping and malls

  • Bayview Village – closed
  • CF Fairview Mall – closed
  • CF Markville – open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m
  • CF Sherway Gardens – closed
  • CF Toronto Eaton Centre – open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Dufferin Mall – closed
  • The Well — closed
  • Pacific Mall – open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Promenade Mall – open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Scarborough Town Centre – closed
  • Square One – open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Toronto Premium Outlets – open 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Vaughan Mills – open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Yorkdale Shopping Centre – closed

Attractions and events

  • The Hockey Hall of Fame will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • CN Tower will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Casa Loma is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • The Art Gallery of Ontario will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Cineplex Cinemas will be open
  • Royal Ontario Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
  • The Aga Khan Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • Ripley’s Aquarium will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Ontario Science Centre will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Stackt Market is open from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
  • MOCA – closed
  • Toronto Zoo will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Riverdale Farm will also be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Little Canada will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Toronto Island Ferry will operate on its regular schedule
  • Toronto Island is open from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Top Stories

New way of funding $10-a-day child care in Ontario coming in 2025
New way of funding $10-a-day child care in Ontario coming in 2025

Ontario has told child-care centres that it will implement a new way of funding the national $10-a-day program — something operators have urgently called for — starting in 2025. Child-care centres,...

7m ago

Kensington community rallying behind senior resident facing eviction
Kensington community rallying behind senior resident facing eviction

The Kensington community is working to rally around a 70-year-old resident who is being evicted for not being able to afford rent. Maria Santos has been living in the Kensington community for 30 years....

9h ago

Ontario's 'Crypto King' arrested and charged with fraud, laundering
Ontario's 'Crypto King' arrested and charged with fraud, laundering

Aiden Pleterski, the self-proclaimed Ontario Crypto King who went bankrupt and endured an alleged kidnapping, has been arrested and charged following a 16-month investigation. Pleterski's arrest was...

14h ago

Alert Ready admits not everyone received emergency system test in Ontario
Alert Ready admits not everyone received emergency system test in Ontario

A test of Canada's national emergency alert system did not go as planned across Ontario on Wednesday. Ontarians were supposed to receive a test alert on their cellphones, as well as through TV and...

8h ago

