What’s open and closed on Victoria Day 2024 in Toronto

The Victoria Day long weekend is almost here, and if your plans include staying in the city, you should be OK weather-wise, despite some initial uncertainty in the weekend forecast.

Saturday and Sunday are shaping up to be dry, with forecasted daytime highs of 21 and 20 C, and Monday bringing much of the same.

Toronto police will hold a press conference on Thursday morning to discuss some Victoria Day long weekend safety measures. For now, here’s what you need to know.

Fireworks

The City of Toronto says a fireworks display will be held at Ashbridges Bay Park on Monday at 10 p.m.

Canada’s Wonderland will host a fireworks display a day earlier on Sunday at 10 p.m., when it closes.

Fireworks over Niagara Falls will begin on Friday and take place every night at 10 p.m. until October 14.

Closed

Banks, government offices, libraries and mail delivery services.

Transit

GO Transit will operate on a Saturday schedule on Monday.

The TTC will operate on a holiday schedule, with most routes and subway service starting at 6 a.m.

The UP Express will operate on its weekend schedule.

Grocery and alcohol

LCBO locations will be closed on Monday. Select Beer Store locations will remain open.

Most big chain grocery stores will be closed on Monday, but some select locations will be open. Check with your local grocer for hours of operation.

Rabba Fine Foods stores will be open.

Select Shoppers Drug Mart and Rexall locations will also remain open. Check your local area for other pharmacy store hours.

Shopping and malls

Bayview Village – closed

CF Fairview Mall – closed

CF Markville – open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m

CF Sherway Gardens – closed

CF Toronto Eaton Centre – open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Dufferin Mall – closed

The Well — closed

Pacific Mall – open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Promenade Mall – open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Scarborough Town Centre – closed

Square One – open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Toronto Premium Outlets – open 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Vaughan Mills – open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Yorkdale Shopping Centre – closed

Attractions and events