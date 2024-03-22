Extreme Weather Centre: Toronto, most of GTA under snowfall warning

Army general suspended and under investigation for alleged interference in command selection process

By Lolita C. Baldor, The Associated Press

Posted March 22, 2024 7:32 pm.

Last Updated March 22, 2024 7:42 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — An Army general has been suspended from his job for allegedly trying to use his power to influence the selection of a lower-ranking officer for a command job, according to the Army.

Army Secretary Christine Wormuth reviewed allegations that Gen. Charles Hamilton interfered with the command assessment program and determined that they were “credible.” Wormuth temporarily suspended Hamilton from his job as head of Army Materiel Command and referred the matter to the Defense Department’s inspector general, said Army Col. Randee Farrell, Wormuth’s spokeswoman.

According to officials and documents, Hamilton inappropriately tried to push an assessment board to approve a command assignment for a female lieutenant colonel. He successfully persuaded the board to give the officer a second interview after the initial board voted 5-0 not to recommend her for command. Before the second interview took place, Hamilton contacted senior leaders who could have been on her second panel to discuss their voting parameters and the candidates.

The second panel also deemed her not certified for command. The officer can try again next year, since the Army allows any officer not certified for command to participate in future assessment reviews.

Hamilton has been reassigned until the investigation is finished.

Farrell said Wormuth is committed to the integrity of the so-called Battalion Commander Assessment Program, and once the investigation is over the Army will review the overall process “to ensure maximum fairness.” The more extensive selection program was set up to ensure that the Army was choosing good officers for command jobs and was part of a campaign to weed out toxic leadership.

Lolita C. Baldor, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto, most of GTA expecting upwards of 20 cm of snow from Friday's winter storm
Toronto, most of GTA expecting upwards of 20 cm of snow from Friday's winter storm

GTA residents said farewell winter and hello spring earlier this week, but Mother Nature had other plans in mind as commuters had to contend with blowing snow and slippery sidewalks while heading home...

2h ago

Catherine, Princess of Wales, diagnosed with cancer
Catherine, Princess of Wales, diagnosed with cancer

After weeks of speculation about her whereabouts and health, the Princess of Wales revealed Friday she has been undergoing treatment for cancer.

2h ago

Man convicted of murdering 2 Toronto women in 80s sentenced to life in prison
Man convicted of murdering 2 Toronto women in 80s sentenced to life in prison

A 62-year-old Moosonee, Ont. man who killed two Toronto women four decades ago has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 21 years. Joseph George Sutherland pleaded guilty in...

1h ago

Russia says 40 dead, 145 injured in concert hall raid; Islamic State group claims responsibility
Russia says 40 dead, 145 injured in concert hall raid; Islamic State group claims responsibility

MOSCOW (AP) — Several assailants burst into a large concert hall in Moscow on Friday and sprayed the crowd with gunfire, killing at least 40 people, injuring more than 100 and setting fire to the venue...

59m ago

Top Stories

Toronto, most of GTA expecting upwards of 20 cm of snow from Friday's winter storm
Toronto, most of GTA expecting upwards of 20 cm of snow from Friday's winter storm

GTA residents said farewell winter and hello spring earlier this week, but Mother Nature had other plans in mind as commuters had to contend with blowing snow and slippery sidewalks while heading home...

2h ago

Catherine, Princess of Wales, diagnosed with cancer
Catherine, Princess of Wales, diagnosed with cancer

After weeks of speculation about her whereabouts and health, the Princess of Wales revealed Friday she has been undergoing treatment for cancer.

2h ago

Man convicted of murdering 2 Toronto women in 80s sentenced to life in prison
Man convicted of murdering 2 Toronto women in 80s sentenced to life in prison

A 62-year-old Moosonee, Ont. man who killed two Toronto women four decades ago has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 21 years. Joseph George Sutherland pleaded guilty in...

1h ago

Russia says 40 dead, 145 injured in concert hall raid; Islamic State group claims responsibility
Russia says 40 dead, 145 injured in concert hall raid; Islamic State group claims responsibility

MOSCOW (AP) — Several assailants burst into a large concert hall in Moscow on Friday and sprayed the crowd with gunfire, killing at least 40 people, injuring more than 100 and setting fire to the venue...

59m ago

Most Watched Today

4:01
Blast of winter hits Toronto, GTA
Blast of winter hits Toronto, GTA

Spring kicked off with a winter bang with Toronto under a massive snowfall warning. Shauna Hunt explains what the city has in store to manage the blast of snow.

2h ago

3:06
How will Princess Kate's cancer diagnosis impact the Royal Family?
How will Princess Kate's cancer diagnosis impact the Royal Family?

The Princess of Wales has revealed she is undergoing cancer treatment. Royal commentator Alison Eastwood with how the royals are dealing with the diagnosis, which comes as King Charles fights his own battle with cancer.

3h ago

1:35
Princess Kate diagnosed with cancer
Princess Kate diagnosed with cancer

After weeks of speculation about her whereabouts and health, the Princess of Wales revealed she has been undergoing treatment for cancer.

4h ago

3:10
Snowfall warnings issued as Toronto copes with wintry blast
Snowfall warnings issued as Toronto copes with wintry blast

Snowfall warnings have been issued for much of the GTA. Shauna reports on the city's plan to keep roads, and sidewalks clear.

7h ago

2:13
Late-March winter storm on the way for Toronto. Here's what to expect
Late-March winter storm on the way for Toronto. Here's what to expect

Just when Mother Nature had everyone fooled with balmy, double-digit temperatures earlier this month, another significant winter storm is coming. Special weather statements are in effect, with Toronto and the GTA expecting anywhere from 10 to 15 cm.
More Videos