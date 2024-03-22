Extreme Weather Centre: Toronto, most of GTA under snowfall warning

Mass grave with bodies of at least 65 migrants found in the deserts of western Libya

This is a locator map for Libya with its capital, Tripoli. (AP Photo)

By The Associated Press

Posted March 22, 2024 12:48 pm.

Last Updated March 22, 2024 12:57 pm.

CAIRO (AP) — The U.N.’s migration agency expressed alarm Friday over the discovery of a mass grave containing the bodies of at least 65 migrants in the deserts of western Libya.

Earlier this week, Libya’s criminal investigations authority reported the grave had been found in the Shuayrif region, 350 kilometers (220 miles) south of the capital, Tripoli.

On its Facebook page, it said 65 bodies of unidentified migrants had been unearthed from the grave, samples were taken for DNA testing and the bodies were reburied in a specified graveyard for later investigation.

The U.N.’s International Organization for Migration said the nationalities of the discovered migrants and the circumstances of their deaths was not known, but that they likely died while being smuggled through the desert.

Libya is a major route for migrants making their way from other parts of Africa and intending to cross the Mediterranean Sea to Europe. Human traffickers have benefited from the political chaos in Libya to smuggle migrants across its long, desert borders, often a deadly route. Once at the coast, migrants are crowded onto ill-equipped vessels, including rubber boats, and set off on risky sea voyages.

According to the IOM’s Missing Migrants Project, at least 962 migrants were reported dead and 1,563 missing off Libya in 2023. Those who are intercepted and returned to Libya are held in government-run detention centers rife with abuses, including forced labor, beatings, rapes and torture.

The latest deaths show the need for a coordinated response to migrants and smuggling, including “regular pathways that provide opportunities for legal migration” and greater efforts by governments all along the routes to ensure migrants’ safety, the IOM said.

___

Follow AP’s global migration coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto, most of GTA under snowfall warning. Here is the timeline for Friday's storm
Toronto, most of GTA under snowfall warning. Here is the timeline for Friday's storm

GTA residents said farewell winter and hello spring earlier this week, but Mother Nature has other plans in mind as the region braces for a winter storm that is expected to make for a dicey afternoon and...

updated

1h ago

Council approves changes for how city deals with dangerous dogs
Council approves changes for how city deals with dangerous dogs

City council has unanimously approved recommendations for how the city deals with dangerous dogs. In a 21-0 vote on Thursday, the city agreed to create and maintain a dangerous dog registry that includes...

2h ago

'He is smiling down': Brian Mulroney's sons touched by Canadians' tributes
'He is smiling down': Brian Mulroney's sons touched by Canadians' tributes

Brian Mulroney's three sons say there's no doubt their father would have been thrilled by this week's public tributes honouring his life.  "He would have loved it. He is smiling down right now,"...

14m ago

Ontario extends program that helps rural and northern hospitals avoid ER closures
Ontario extends program that helps rural and northern hospitals avoid ER closures

Ontario is extending a program that helps rural and northern hospitals avoid temporary ER closures for another six months. The province established what's now known as the Temporary Locum Program during...

46m ago

Top Stories

Toronto, most of GTA under snowfall warning. Here is the timeline for Friday's storm
Toronto, most of GTA under snowfall warning. Here is the timeline for Friday's storm

GTA residents said farewell winter and hello spring earlier this week, but Mother Nature has other plans in mind as the region braces for a winter storm that is expected to make for a dicey afternoon and...

updated

1h ago

Council approves changes for how city deals with dangerous dogs
Council approves changes for how city deals with dangerous dogs

City council has unanimously approved recommendations for how the city deals with dangerous dogs. In a 21-0 vote on Thursday, the city agreed to create and maintain a dangerous dog registry that includes...

2h ago

'He is smiling down': Brian Mulroney's sons touched by Canadians' tributes
'He is smiling down': Brian Mulroney's sons touched by Canadians' tributes

Brian Mulroney's three sons say there's no doubt their father would have been thrilled by this week's public tributes honouring his life.  "He would have loved it. He is smiling down right now,"...

14m ago

Ontario extends program that helps rural and northern hospitals avoid ER closures
Ontario extends program that helps rural and northern hospitals avoid ER closures

Ontario is extending a program that helps rural and northern hospitals avoid temporary ER closures for another six months. The province established what's now known as the Temporary Locum Program during...

46m ago

Most Watched Today

2:20
Toronto and the GTA brace for a blast of winter weather
Toronto and the GTA brace for a blast of winter weather

Friday's commute could get messy with a significant amount of snowfall expected for the GTA. City's Jazan Grewal with more on how the city is preparing for the storm.

14h ago

2:13
Late-March winter storm on the way for Toronto. Here's what to expect
Late-March winter storm on the way for Toronto. Here's what to expect

Just when Mother Nature had everyone fooled with balmy, double-digit temperatures earlier this month, another significant winter storm is coming. Special weather statements are in effect, with Toronto and the GTA expecting anywhere from 10 to 15 cm.

17h ago

2:17
Mississauga man has vehicle stolen four times
Mississauga man has vehicle stolen four times

A Mississauga man is speaking out after having his vehicle stolen four times. Brandon Rowe speaks with the man to find out what happened and what he wants to see from the government.

18h ago

2:37
Friday snowstorm could close some TTC bus stops
Friday snowstorm could close some TTC bus stops

Up to 10 centimetres of snow could fall in parts of Toronto on Friday. Melissa Duggan speaks with a TTC spokesperson to find out how the transit agency is preparing for the potential storm, which could include the temporary closure of some bus stops.
2:32
In with new staff and out with an old thrill
In with new staff and out with an old thrill

The skyline in Vaughan has changed in a matter of days after Canada's Wonderland says goodbye to an old favourite. David Zura discovers what else is different this year.

More Videos