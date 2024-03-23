Italian pianist Maurizio Pollini, who played frequently at La Scala, dies at age 82

By Giada Zampano, The Associated Press

Posted March 23, 2024 4:35 pm.

Last Updated March 23, 2024 4:42 pm.

ROME (AP) — Maurizio Pollini, a Grammy-winning Italian pianist who performed frequently at La Scala opera house in Milan, has died. He was 82.

Pollini died on Saturday, La Scala said in a statement. The announcement didn’t specify a cause of death, but Pollini had been forced to cancel a concert at the Salzburg Festival in 2022 because of heart problems.

During a six decades-long international career, Pollini’s repertoire expanded beyond the standard classics. He embraced early 20th-century masterpieces by Igor Stravinsky, Arnold Schoenberg and Anton Webern and postwar modernists such as Karlheinz Stockhausen, Pierre Boulez and Luigi Nono.

La Scala defined the pianist as “one of the great musicians of our time and a fundamental reference in the artistic life of the theater for over 50 years.”

Pollini was considered a pianist with unique intellectual power, whose unrivalled technique and interpretive drive compelled listeners to think deeply.

He was born in Milan on Jan. 5, 1942, into a family of artists. His father, Gino Pollini, was a violinist and a leading rationalist architect. His mother, Renata Melotti, sang and played the piano, as did her brother, Fausto Melotti, who was also a pioneer of abstract sculpture.

“I grew up in a house with art and artists,” Pollini said in an interview. “Old works and modern works coexisted together as part of life.”

Pollini began giving concerts before his 10th birthday, performing Chopin’s Etudes at age 14 and then winning the International Chopin Piano Competition at 18, as the youngest foreign pianist among a group of 89 contestants.

Arthur Rubinstein, president of the jury, reportedly said that the young pianist “already plays better than any of us.”

After his first international recognition, however, Pollini put his career on hold to study, explaining that performing right away would have been for him “a little premature.”

“I wanted to study, get to know the repertoire better, play the music of Beethoven, Schubert, Brahms,” he said.

In the late 1960s, Pollini participated in improvised concerts in factories and programs for students and workers at La Scala, conducted by longtime friend Claudio Abbado.

During his long international career, he also collaborated with other famous conductors, including Riccardo Muti, Daniel Barenboim and Riccardo Chailly.

Pollini performed his first American tour in 1968. From the 1970s to the ’90s, he made a series of recordings with the Deutsche Grammophon label, becoming a celebrated interpreter of classics like Beethoven, Schumann and Schubert.

His albums won several awards, including a Grammy in 2007 for Best Instrumental Soloist Performance (without orchestra) for Chopin: Nocturnes.

He is survived by his wife Marilisa, and his son Daniele, also an acclaimed pianist and conductor.

Giada Zampano, The Associated Press

Top Stories

'I miss you, daddy:' Brian Mulroney remembered by friends, family in Montreal
'I miss you, daddy:' Brian Mulroney remembered by friends, family in Montreal

Members of the Canadian establishment gathered Saturday to laud Brian Mulroney as a loyal architect of modern-day Canada, one whose love of life and family transcended the rough-and-tumble world of partisan...

1h ago

Police issue warning after dogs get sick at an East York park
Police issue warning after dogs get sick at an East York park

Toronto police are looking to identify the person or persons responsible after some dogs got sick at an East York park. Investigators say a man was walking his dogs in Taylor Creek Park, near Dawes...

5h ago

Scarborough, North York hardest hit by Friday's spring snowstorm
Scarborough, North York hardest hit by Friday's spring snowstorm

Scarborough and North York received the brunt of Friday's spring snowstorm which saw more snow fall than at any point this past winter. According to Environment Canada, 18 centimetres of snow were recorded...

4h ago

No injuries after 'stubborn' three-alarm fire at North York home
No injuries after 'stubborn' three-alarm fire at North York home

Fire crews remain on the scene of a three-alarm fire in North York. Officials say they were called to a home on Khedive Avenue just off Bathurst Street and south of Highway 401 around 9:30 p.m. Friday. Crews...

9h ago

