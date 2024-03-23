‘The country he helped build’: Quotes from Brian Mulroney state funeral

Hundreds paid their respects to former Canadian prime minister Brian Mulroney at his state funeral at Montreal’s Notre-Dame Basilica Saturday.

From politicians to The Great One, here’s what some of the attendees had to say about his life and legacy.

Caroline Mulroney

My dad saw the world in a bigger way than most his humanity defined, which is why he transcended politics and connected with people in a way that left an indelible mark on their hearts and souls. In our grief, our family is comforted and so grateful for the universal outpouring of affection and admiration for what my father meant to them and to Canada.

Justin Trudeau

He shaped our history, got the big things right. He had a huge impact 40 years ago, he had a huge impact four years ago as he helped Canada and me negotiate through a very challenging time with our free-trade deal with the United States.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Brian Mulroney’s state funeral Montreal March 23, 2024. (CityNews)

Pierre Poilievre

He was the son of an electrician for working class, Irish family, build towns in rural Quebec, who was able to rise to the Prime Minister, which teaches me that in this country of ours, anyone from anywhere can do anything.

As a father, he kept his family united. He was married to his beautiful wife for half a century, his four kids were fiercely loyal to him as he was to them. And he has 16 wonderful grandchildren, to go forth and carry on his magnificent legacy.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre at Brian Mulroney’s state funeral Montreal March 23, 2024. (CityNews)

Wayne Gretzky

I relate everything to hockey. In politics and hockey, you fight you battle, you drive. I’m so proud to be Canadian today to see past prime ministers here, the current prime minister. That’s what our country is all about: coming together, being friendly, helping other people and paying respects. And Mr. Mulroney was one of the greatest prime ministers we’ve ever had. I always tell my friends around the world, whether it’s funerals, or weddings, we watch on TV, we’d always say, you know what, we’re represented by Mila and Brian Mulroney. They make our country proud.

Jean Charest

We live in a world that he helped shape. We live in the country that he helped build. And because of Brian Mulroney, we live in one of the greatest countries in the world, Canada. So on this day, Canadians pay their respect and express their very deep gratitude to one of Canada’s greatest prime ministers and one of Canada’s true nation builders, Brian Mulroney.

Pierre-Karl Péladeau

His life revolved around deep values. And at the very top of those values was loyalty. We knew we could always count on him, regardless of the circumstances, even in the toughest and darkest moments.