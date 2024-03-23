‘The country he helped build’: Quotes from Brian Mulroney state funeral

The casket is carried out at the end of the funeral of former prime minister Brian Mulroney, in Montreal, Saturday, March 23, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By News Staff

Posted March 23, 2024 2:16 pm.

Last Updated March 23, 2024 2:23 pm.

Hundreds paid their respects to former Canadian prime minister Brian Mulroney at his state funeral at Montreal’s Notre-Dame Basilica Saturday.

From politicians to The Great One, here’s what some of the attendees had to say about his life and legacy.

Caroline Mulroney

My dad saw the world in a bigger way than most his humanity defined, which is why he transcended politics and connected with people in a way that left an indelible mark on their hearts and souls. In our grief, our family is comforted and so grateful for the universal outpouring of affection and admiration for what my father meant to them and to Canada.

Justin Trudeau

He shaped our history, got the big things right. He had a huge impact 40 years ago, he had a huge impact four years ago as he helped Canada and me negotiate through a very challenging time with our free-trade deal with the United States.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Brian Mulroney’s state funeral Montreal March 23, 2024. (CityNews)

Pierre Poilievre

He was the son of an electrician for working class, Irish family, build towns in rural Quebec, who was able to rise to the Prime Minister, which teaches me that in this country of ours, anyone from anywhere can do anything.

As a father, he kept his family united. He was married to his beautiful wife for half a century, his four kids were fiercely loyal to him as he was to them. And he has 16 wonderful grandchildren, to go forth and carry on his magnificent legacy.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre at Brian Mulroney’s state funeral Montreal March 23, 2024. (CityNews)

Wayne Gretzky

I relate everything to hockey. In politics and hockey, you fight you battle, you drive. I’m so proud to be Canadian today to see past prime ministers here, the current prime minister. That’s what our country is all about: coming together, being friendly, helping other people and paying respects. And Mr. Mulroney was one of the greatest prime ministers we’ve ever had. I always tell my friends around the world, whether it’s funerals, or weddings, we watch on TV, we’d always say, you know what, we’re represented by Mila and Brian Mulroney. They make our country proud.

Jean Charest

We live in a world that he helped shape. We live in the country that he helped build. And because of Brian Mulroney, we live in one of the greatest countries in the world, Canada. So on this day, Canadians pay their respect and express their very deep gratitude to one of Canada’s greatest prime ministers and one of Canada’s true nation builders, Brian Mulroney.

Pierre-Karl Péladeau

His life revolved around deep values. And at the very top of those values was loyalty. We knew we could always count on him, regardless of the circumstances, even in the toughest and darkest moments.

Quebec businessman Pierre-Karl Peladeau at Brian Mulroney’s state funeral Montreal March 23, 2024. (CityNews)
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'I miss you, daddy:' Brian Mulroney remembered by friends, family in Montreal
'I miss you, daddy:' Brian Mulroney remembered by friends, family in Montreal

Former prime minister Brian Mulroney was remembered Saturday as a larger-than-life figure who transcended politics, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts and souls of the many people he touched in a...

28m ago

Police issue warning after dogs get sick at an East York park
Police issue warning after dogs get sick at an East York park

Toronto police are looking to identify the person or persons responsible after some dogs got sick at an East York park. Investigators say a man was walking his dogs in Taylor Creek Park, near Dawes...

2h ago

Scarborough, North York hardest hit by Friday's spring snowstorm
Scarborough, North York hardest hit by Friday's spring snowstorm

Scarborough and North York received the brunt of Friday's spring snowstorm which saw more snow fall than at any point this past winter. According to Environment Canada, 18 centimetres of snow were recorded...

52m ago

No injuries after 'stubborn' three-alarm fire at North York home
No injuries after 'stubborn' three-alarm fire at North York home

Fire crews remain on the scene of a three-alarm fire in North York. Officials say they were called to a home on Khedive Avenue just off Bathurst Street and south of Highway 401 around 9:30 p.m. Friday. Crews...

6h ago

Top Stories

'I miss you, daddy:' Brian Mulroney remembered by friends, family in Montreal
'I miss you, daddy:' Brian Mulroney remembered by friends, family in Montreal

Former prime minister Brian Mulroney was remembered Saturday as a larger-than-life figure who transcended politics, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts and souls of the many people he touched in a...

28m ago

Police issue warning after dogs get sick at an East York park
Police issue warning after dogs get sick at an East York park

Toronto police are looking to identify the person or persons responsible after some dogs got sick at an East York park. Investigators say a man was walking his dogs in Taylor Creek Park, near Dawes...

2h ago

Scarborough, North York hardest hit by Friday's spring snowstorm
Scarborough, North York hardest hit by Friday's spring snowstorm

Scarborough and North York received the brunt of Friday's spring snowstorm which saw more snow fall than at any point this past winter. According to Environment Canada, 18 centimetres of snow were recorded...

52m ago

No injuries after 'stubborn' three-alarm fire at North York home
No injuries after 'stubborn' three-alarm fire at North York home

Fire crews remain on the scene of a three-alarm fire in North York. Officials say they were called to a home on Khedive Avenue just off Bathurst Street and south of Highway 401 around 9:30 p.m. Friday. Crews...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

2:39
Winter storm to end Friday night as sunshine returns to Toronto this weekend
Winter storm to end Friday night as sunshine returns to Toronto this weekend

In what is shaping up to be the most significant 24-hour snowfall event of the year, Friday's winter storm is expected to taper off later, paving the way for more sunshine and warmer temperatures this weekend. Here's a look at your extended forecast.

19h ago

4:01
Blast of winter hits Toronto, GTA
Blast of winter hits Toronto, GTA

Spring kicked off with a winter bang with Toronto under a massive snowfall warning. Shauna Hunt explains what the city has in store to manage the blast of snow.

20h ago

3:06
How will Princess Kate's cancer diagnosis impact the Royal Family?
How will Princess Kate's cancer diagnosis impact the Royal Family?

The Princess of Wales has revealed she is undergoing cancer treatment. Royal commentator Alison Eastwood with how the royals are dealing with the diagnosis, which comes as King Charles fights his own battle with cancer.

21h ago

1:35
Princess Kate diagnosed with cancer
Princess Kate diagnosed with cancer

After weeks of speculation about her whereabouts and health, the Princess of Wales revealed she has been undergoing treatment for cancer.

22h ago

3:10
Snowfall warnings issued as Toronto copes with wintry blast
Snowfall warnings issued as Toronto copes with wintry blast

Snowfall warnings have been issued for much of the GTA. Shauna reports on the city's plan to keep roads, and sidewalks clear.

More Videos