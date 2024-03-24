France raises its security readiness to highest level after attack in Russia, worried about IS

A soldier uses a wave jammer during a demonstration on anti-drone fight at the Air Base 942 of Lyon-Mont Verdun, central France, Friday, March 22, 2024 in Poleymieux-au-Mont-d'Or. French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal visited the base as part of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games security plan. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani)

By The Associated Press

Posted March 24, 2024 5:33 pm.

Last Updated March 24, 2024 5:42 pm.

PARIS (AP) — France’s government increased its security alert posture to the highest level Sunday after the deadly attack at a Russian concert hall and the Islamic State’s claim of responsibility.

French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal announced the decision in a post on X, saying authorities were “taking into account the Islamic State’s claim of responsibility for the (Moscow) attack and the threats weighing on our country.″

The announcement came after Presiden t Emmanuel Macron held an emergency security meeting prompted by Friday’s attack in a Moscow suburb that killed more than 130 people. The attack was claimed by an affiliate of the Islamic State group.

France has repeatedly been hit by deadly Islamic State attacks, including the Bataclan theater massacre in 2015 in which extremists opened fire on concert-goers and held hostages for hours. French troops have also fought against Islamic extremists in the Middle East and Africa.

France was already on high security alert ahead of the Paris Olympics and Paralympics this year, which are expected to draw millions of visitors to the country. Security concerns are notably high for the the exceptional opening ceremony July 26, which will involve boats riding along the Seine River and huge crowds watching from the embankments.

