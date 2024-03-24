Nearly 300 abducted schoolchildren in northwest Nigeria freed after over two weeks in captivity

FILE - Nigerian army patrol near LEA Primary and Secondary School Kuriga where students were kidnapped in Kuriga, Kaduna, Nigeria, on March 9, 2024. Nearly 300 schoolchildren abducted from their school in northwest Nigeria’s Kaduna state have been released, the state governor said Sunday, March 24, more than two weeks after the children were seized from their school. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba, File) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Chinedu Asadu, The Associated Press

Posted March 24, 2024 2:36 am.

Last Updated March 24, 2024 3:42 am.

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nearly 300 kidnapped Nigerian schoolchildren have been released, local officials said Sunday, more than two weeks after the children were seized from their school in the northwestern state of Kaduna and marched into the forests.

At least 1,400 students have been kidnapped from Nigerian schools since 2014, when Boko Haram militants kidnapped hundreds of schoolgirls from Borno state’s Chibok village in 2014. In recent years, abductions have been concentrated in the country’s northwestern and central regions, where dozens of armed groups often target villagers and travelers for ransom.

Kaduna state Gov. Uba Sani did not give details of the release of the 287 students abducted from their school in the remote town of Kuriga on March 7, at least 100 of them aged 12 or younger. In a statement, he thanked Nigerian President Bola Tinubu “particularly ensuring that the abducted school children are released unharmed.”

Tinubu had vowed to rescue the children “without paying a dime” as ransom. But ransoms are commonly paid for kidnappings, often arranged by families, and it is rare for officials in Nigeria to admit to the payments.

No group has claimed responsibility for the Kaduna kidnapping, which locals have blamed on bandit groups known for mass killings and kidnappings for ransom in the conflict-battered northern region, most of them former herders in conflict with settled communities.

At least two people with extensive knowledge of the security crisis in Nigeria’s northwest told The Associated Press that the identity of the abductors is known.

Murtala Ahmed Rufa’i, a professor of peace and conflict studies at Usmanu Danfodiyo University, and Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, a cleric who has negotiated with the bandits, said they are hiding in the region’s vast and ungoverned forests.

Arrests are rare in Nigeria’s mass kidnappings, as victims are usually released only after desperate families pay ransoms or through deals with government and security officials.

The Kaduna governor thanked Nigerian security forces and officials for the release of the students. “I spent sleepless nights with the National Security Adviser, Mal. Nuhu Ribadu … fine-tuning strategies and coordinating the operations of the security agencies, which eventually resulted in this successful outcome,” he said.

Chinedu Asadu, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'I miss you, daddy:' Brian Mulroney remembered by friends, family in Montreal
'I miss you, daddy:' Brian Mulroney remembered by friends, family in Montreal

Members of the Canadian establishment gathered Saturday to laud Brian Mulroney as a loyal architect of modern-day Canada, one whose love of life and family transcended the rough-and-tumble world of partisan...

6h ago

Man taken to trauma centre, struck by vehicle in Mississauga
Man taken to trauma centre, struck by vehicle in Mississauga

A man has been taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries from being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga on Saturday evening. Peel police were called to the area of Dundas Street and Jarrow Ave at...

5h ago

Suspect wanted in dog attack at Little Norway Park
Suspect wanted in dog attack at Little Norway Park

Toronto police are requesting the public's assistance in identifying a woman in a dog attack investigation. On Saturday at approximately 10:15 a.m., police responded to a call for an animal complaint...

7h ago

Scarborough, North York hardest hit by Friday's spring snowstorm
Scarborough, North York hardest hit by Friday's spring snowstorm

Scarborough and North York received the brunt of Friday's spring snowstorm which saw more snow fall than at any point this past winter. According to Environment Canada, 18 centimetres of snow were recorded...

6h ago

Top Stories

'I miss you, daddy:' Brian Mulroney remembered by friends, family in Montreal
'I miss you, daddy:' Brian Mulroney remembered by friends, family in Montreal

Members of the Canadian establishment gathered Saturday to laud Brian Mulroney as a loyal architect of modern-day Canada, one whose love of life and family transcended the rough-and-tumble world of partisan...

6h ago

Man taken to trauma centre, struck by vehicle in Mississauga
Man taken to trauma centre, struck by vehicle in Mississauga

A man has been taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries from being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga on Saturday evening. Peel police were called to the area of Dundas Street and Jarrow Ave at...

5h ago

Suspect wanted in dog attack at Little Norway Park
Suspect wanted in dog attack at Little Norway Park

Toronto police are requesting the public's assistance in identifying a woman in a dog attack investigation. On Saturday at approximately 10:15 a.m., police responded to a call for an animal complaint...

7h ago

Scarborough, North York hardest hit by Friday's spring snowstorm
Scarborough, North York hardest hit by Friday's spring snowstorm

Scarborough and North York received the brunt of Friday's spring snowstorm which saw more snow fall than at any point this past winter. According to Environment Canada, 18 centimetres of snow were recorded...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

2:40
Returning to seasonal next week
Returning to seasonal next week

After snow hit the GTA on Friday, temperature will return back to seasonal in the coming week with some sun in the forecast.

9h ago

2:35
Toronto digs out after the biggest snowfall of the year
Toronto digs out after the biggest snowfall of the year

It was misery for drivers and joy for outdoor enthusiasts, as Toronto received its biggest one day snowfall of the season. Michelle Mackey reports.

9h ago

1:04
Brian Mulroney state funeral: comments from Pierre Poilievre
Brian Mulroney state funeral: comments from Pierre Poilievre

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre reflects on former prime minister Brian Mulroney's humble beginnings.

15h ago

2:39
Winter storm to end Friday night as sunshine returns to Toronto this weekend
Winter storm to end Friday night as sunshine returns to Toronto this weekend

In what is shaping up to be the most significant 24-hour snowfall event of the year, Friday's winter storm is expected to taper off later, paving the way for more sunshine and warmer temperatures this weekend. Here's a look at your extended forecast.
4:01
Blast of winter hits Toronto, GTA
Blast of winter hits Toronto, GTA

Spring kicked off with a winter bang with Toronto under a massive snowfall warning. Shauna Hunt explains what the city has in store to manage the blast of snow.
More Videos