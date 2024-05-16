Ford government to explore moving more ServiceOntario outlets into private 3rd-party retailers

ServiceOntario
A ServiceOntario is shown in this undated photo. Image courtesy: CityNews.

By Richard Southern and John Marchesan

Posted May 16, 2024 5:57 am.

Last Updated May 16, 2024 6:04 am.

The Ford government is moving ahead with shifting more ServiceOntario outlets into third-party private retailers, but unlike its sole-sourced taxpayer-funded deal with Staples Canada, the government is putting the deals to open tender and asking retailers to submit their interest.

The Ministry of Public and Business Service Delivery issued a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) “To seek interested parties to pre-qualify for a Lease Model retail partnership with ServiceOntario.” In a notice on the Ontario tenders portal, the government says it’s looking to “Identify retailers of all sizes that can provide space and meet the requirements for hosting ServiceOntario centres.” 

It’s a departure from the approach taken by the government in February when it closed several ServiceOntario outlets that were run as small businesses and moved them into Staples Canada stores in a deal that was not put to open tender and saw the government spend $1.75 million taxpayer dollars to retrofit the locations. The government maintains it did conduct a “market-sounding” exercise at the time that considered other retailers.

Asked by 680 NewsRadio Toronto why the government is now taking a different approach, Minister Todd McCarthy said the method is consistent.

“We always reach out to multiple potential partners,” he said.

Related:

In its RFQ, the government says retailers interested in hosting ServiceOntario outlets must be located in a central, convenient, and accessible location, have a strong community and a diverse geographic presence in Ontario, have available and accessible parking, a cost-effective lease, and adequate space.

The move may be a precursor that the government is set to close more privately run ServiceOntario outlets, whose owners currently pay for their rental, and employee costs and who have all paid out of pocket for store upgrades. 

When asked how many more ServiceOntario outlets are moving into existing retailers, Minister McCarthy said that will be determined based on the reaction to the current process.

“I wouldn’t put an upper limit on it at all. I would just say we’re going to hear from as many interested potential partners as we can.”

McCarthy defended the move by saying, “We have a growing population… I have to make sure we have more service, longer hours, more locations.”

In February, CityNews spoke to the owner of one of the 11 ServiceOntario’s shut down who said the government never asked her to keep longer hours.

“It absolutely is concerning,” NDP leader Marit Stiles said to this latest development.

“This government has always wanted to privatize everything. They just want to get out of the business of providing service to Ontarians, and at the end of the day, it’s Ontarians that end up bearing the cost.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man charged with impaired after crashing e-scooter into unmarked Toronto police car
Man charged with impaired after crashing e-scooter into unmarked Toronto police car

A man suspected of being impaired was injured after he crashed his electric scooter into an unmarked police cruiser in Toronto overnight. The incident happened at around 1:45 a.m. on Thursday in the...

15m ago

New way of funding $10-a-day child care in Ontario coming in 2025
New way of funding $10-a-day child care in Ontario coming in 2025

Ontario has told child-care centres that it will implement a new way of funding the national $10-a-day program — something operators have urgently called for — starting in 2025. Child-care centres,...

1h ago

What's open and closed on Victoria Day 2024 in Toronto
What's open and closed on Victoria Day 2024 in Toronto

The Victoria Day long weekend is almost here, and if your plans include staying in the city, you should be OK weather-wise, despite some initial uncertainty in the weekend forecast. Saturday and Sunday...

1h ago

Kensington community rallying behind senior resident facing eviction
Kensington community rallying behind senior resident facing eviction

The Kensington community is working to rally around a 70-year-old resident who is being evicted for not being able to afford rent. Maria Santos has been living in the Kensington community for 30 years....

11h ago

Top Stories

Man charged with impaired after crashing e-scooter into unmarked Toronto police car
Man charged with impaired after crashing e-scooter into unmarked Toronto police car

A man suspected of being impaired was injured after he crashed his electric scooter into an unmarked police cruiser in Toronto overnight. The incident happened at around 1:45 a.m. on Thursday in the...

15m ago

New way of funding $10-a-day child care in Ontario coming in 2025
New way of funding $10-a-day child care in Ontario coming in 2025

Ontario has told child-care centres that it will implement a new way of funding the national $10-a-day program — something operators have urgently called for — starting in 2025. Child-care centres,...

1h ago

What's open and closed on Victoria Day 2024 in Toronto
What's open and closed on Victoria Day 2024 in Toronto

The Victoria Day long weekend is almost here, and if your plans include staying in the city, you should be OK weather-wise, despite some initial uncertainty in the weekend forecast. Saturday and Sunday...

1h ago

Kensington community rallying behind senior resident facing eviction
Kensington community rallying behind senior resident facing eviction

The Kensington community is working to rally around a 70-year-old resident who is being evicted for not being able to afford rent. Maria Santos has been living in the Kensington community for 30 years....

11h ago

Most Watched Today

2:54
Deadly 'Zombie' virus continues spread
Deadly 'Zombie' virus continues spread

Dog owners are being reminded that Canine Distemper is continuing to spread among wildlife, leaving raccoons and skunks wandering in a confused state. David Zura explains.

12h ago

2:35
Ontario to toughen penalties for impaired drivers
Ontario to toughen penalties for impaired drivers

The Ford government is touting its new impaired driving laws as the toughest in the country. As Tina Yazdani reports, impaired drivers could lose their licence for life, if they cause death.

11h ago

7:42
Transportation minister speaks about stricter penalties for impaired drivers
Transportation minister speaks about stricter penalties for impaired drivers

Ontario Minister of Transportation Prabmeet Sarkaria discusses new measures being introduced by the Ford government which will see individuals convicted of impaired driving causing death handed a lifetime driving ban.

18h ago

2:04
Toronto residents shocked to see parking meters on their streets
Toronto residents shocked to see parking meters on their streets

Residents who paid for permit parking on one Toronto street say they can't find spots to park. They say a recent decision by the city, which was intended to help, could instead make things much worse.

19h ago

1:33
Rebecca Strong of Saskatchewan wins Canada's Got Talent
Rebecca Strong of Saskatchewan wins Canada's Got Talent

Strong not only placed first but they also walk away with one-million-dollars, the largest cash price in Canadian television history.

19h ago

More Videos