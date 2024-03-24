Ohtani to speak to media for 1st time since illegal gambling, theft allegations against interpreter

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani takes his helmet off after making it to first on a fielder's choice during the fifth inning of an opening day baseball game against the San Diego Padres at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, South Korea Wednesday, March 20, 2024, in Seoul, South Korea. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

By Beth Harris, The Associated Press

Posted March 24, 2024 4:54 pm.

Last Updated March 24, 2024 4:56 pm.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shohei Ohtani plans to speak to the media Monday for the first time since the illegal gambling and theft allegations involving the Los Angeles Dodgers star and his interpreter emerged during the team’s trip to South Korea.

The interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara, was fired by the Dodgers last week when the team opened the season with two games against the San Diego Padres in Seoul.

Manager Dave Roberts endorsed Ohtani addressing the matter publicly.

“It’s the right thing to do,” he said. “I’m happy he’s going to speak and speak to what he knows and give his thoughts on the whole situation. I think it will give us all a little bit more clarity.”

Ohtani made only a brief appearance in the Dodgers clubhouse before Sunday’s Freeway Series opener against his former team, the Los Angeles Angels. The teams are playing three exhibition games before the Dodgers host St. Louis in their home opener on Thursday.

Ohtani was set to bat second as the designated hitter at Dodger Stadium.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Beth Harris, The Associated Press

