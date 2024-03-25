Kamala Harris will meet Guatemalan leader Arévalo on immigration and his anti-corruption drive

FILE - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris addresses youth gathered on Black Star Square in Accra, Ghana, Tuesday, March 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Misper Apawu, Pool, File) Misper Apawu

By Colleen Long, The Associated Press

Posted March 25, 2024 6:19 am.

Last Updated March 25, 2024 6:26 am.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris plans to meet on Monday with President Bernardo Arévalo of Guatemala as the U.S. grapples with an influx of migrants to its southern border, thousands from that Central American nation.

The two leaders are expected to discuss the Biden administration’s use of so-called “safe mobility offices,” which were set up in Guatemala, Colombia, Costa Rica and Ecuador in the fall, among other immigration matters. The safe mobility offices are designed to streamline the U.S. refugee process so migrants apply where they are and avoid paying smugglers to make the journey north.

As the 2024 election heats up, immigration has become a rising bipartisan concern. Both Democrats and Republicans in Congress say the system is broken, but efforts by lawmakers to address the problems have failed. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden has tasked Harris with working to address the reasons people choose to leave their homelands to migrate to the U.S.

Harris and Arévalo will also discuss Arévalo’s anti-corruption agenda and how the U.S. can support the effort, according to a White House official, previewing the talks on the condition of anonymity.

Arévalo won the presidency in August, beating the establishment candidate by a comfortable margin. He is the son of a former president credited with implementing some of Guatemala’s key labor protections, but his strong showing in a crowded field was still a shock.

The politician with a background in academia and conflict resolution caught fire with a message of challenging the country’s entrenched power structure and resuming the fight against corruption.

The Democratic vice president is also expected to announce $5.2 billion in investments in Central America.

While still among the lowest monthly tallies in Biden’s presidency, the number of arrests for illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border nudged upward in February over the previous month to 189,922. Of those, 23,780 were Guatemalan.

Colleen Long, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man seriously injured in shooting near Toronto's Christie Pits
Man seriously injured in shooting near Toronto's Christie Pits

One man suffered serious injuries after being shot near Toronto's Christie Pits on Monday morning, police said. Authorities received reports of a shooting in the Bloor Street West and Shaw Street area...

updated

7m ago

Next phase of Gardiner construction to last until 2027. Here's when to expect the closures
Next phase of Gardiner construction to last until 2027. Here's when to expect the closures

The Gardiner Expressway is a slow drive at the best of times, but starting Monday lane restrictions along the western portion of the raised expressway, between Dufferin Street and Strachan Avenue, are...

1h ago

Ontario hospitals, LTC homes spent nearly $1B on agency staff last year
Ontario hospitals, LTC homes spent nearly $1B on agency staff last year

Hospitals and long-term care homes spent nearly $1 billion last year to fill shifts with nurses and personal support workers from private staffing agencies, a Ministry of Health document estimates. A...

1h ago

Karan Aujla makes history at 2024 Juno Awards
Karan Aujla makes history at 2024 Juno Awards

In an unprecedented moment in Canadian music, a Punjabi artist made history with a victory at the 2024 Juno Awards. Karan Aujla won the 2024 TikTok Juno Fan Choice Award, breaking boundaries for...

7h ago

Top Stories

Man seriously injured in shooting near Toronto's Christie Pits
Man seriously injured in shooting near Toronto's Christie Pits

One man suffered serious injuries after being shot near Toronto's Christie Pits on Monday morning, police said. Authorities received reports of a shooting in the Bloor Street West and Shaw Street area...

updated

7m ago

Next phase of Gardiner construction to last until 2027. Here's when to expect the closures
Next phase of Gardiner construction to last until 2027. Here's when to expect the closures

The Gardiner Expressway is a slow drive at the best of times, but starting Monday lane restrictions along the western portion of the raised expressway, between Dufferin Street and Strachan Avenue, are...

1h ago

Ontario hospitals, LTC homes spent nearly $1B on agency staff last year
Ontario hospitals, LTC homes spent nearly $1B on agency staff last year

Hospitals and long-term care homes spent nearly $1 billion last year to fill shifts with nurses and personal support workers from private staffing agencies, a Ministry of Health document estimates. A...

1h ago

Karan Aujla makes history at 2024 Juno Awards
Karan Aujla makes history at 2024 Juno Awards

In an unprecedented moment in Canadian music, a Punjabi artist made history with a victory at the 2024 Juno Awards. Karan Aujla won the 2024 TikTok Juno Fan Choice Award, breaking boundaries for...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

2:36
Seasonal temperatures returning this week
Seasonal temperatures returning this week

Cold and snowy weather will remain in the past as seasonal temperatures including seeing double digits will return to the GTA this week.

12h ago

2:50
Good start to big sporting weekend
Good start to big sporting weekend

The first of a few large sports events in the city have gotten underway as Metrolinx cancels trains along the Lakeshore West corridor. David Zura explains.

2:40
Returning to seasonal next week
Returning to seasonal next week

After snow hit the GTA on Friday, temperature will return back to seasonal in the coming week with some sun in the forecast.
3:07
Brian Mulroney remembered at state funeral
Brian Mulroney remembered at state funeral

As family, friends and dignitaries shared deeply personal goodbyes and sometimes funny memories at the state funeral for Brian Mulroney, Caryn Ceolin with how Canada’s 18th prime minister got the last word.

2:35
Toronto digs out after the biggest snowfall of the year
Toronto digs out after the biggest snowfall of the year

It was misery for drivers and joy for outdoor enthusiasts, as Toronto received its biggest one day snowfall of the season. Michelle Mackey reports.

More Videos