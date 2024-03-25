NBA investigating Toronto Raptors’ Jontay Porter for prop betting irregularities: report

Toronto Raptors centre Jontay Porter is the subject of an investigation by the NBA looking into irregularities on prop betting involving him, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday.

Wojnarowski says Porter is not with the team for their game against the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night.

The Raptors said they had no comment on the story.

The report from ESPN claims that the league is looking into multiple instances of betting irregularities, particularly prop bets involving Porter.

