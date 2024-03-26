Police seek suspect after same downtown home broken into repeatedly

Toronto are trying to track down a suspect after a home in the Sherbourne and Earl streets area was broken into repeatedly.

The first instance took place on Saturday, January 20 at around 9:30 p.m. Officers say a man broke into the home through a window and stole a quantity of property.

On Monday, February 5, he did the same thing, entering through a window and stealing more items.

Investigators say the same man tried to break into the home two more times, on Monday, February 12 and Sunday, March 24, but fled both times are being confronted by the victim.

The suspect is described as man in his 40s with dark brown hair. He was wearing black pants, a dark jacket with black fur around the collar, black shoes with white soles and carrying a brown backpack.

He’s wanted for break and enter and criminal harassment.