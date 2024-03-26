S&P/TSX composite makes modest gains in late-morning trading, U.S. markets also up

A street sign along Bay Street in Toronto's financial district during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, January 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 26, 2024 11:38 am.

Last Updated March 26, 2024 11:42 am.

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index ticked higher in late-morning trading Tuesday, while U.S. markets also rose.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 45.78 points at 21,988.06.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 94.82 points at 39,408.46. The S&P 500 index was up 14.77 points at 5,232.96,while the Nasdaq composite was up 61.91 points at 16,446.83.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.67 cents US compared with 73.62 cents US on Monday.

The May crude oil contract was down 10 cents at US$81.85 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was down half a penny at US$1.79 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up US$1.70 at US$2,199.90 an ounce and the May copper contract was down a penny at US$4.01 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 26, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario budget 2024: Government tabling financial plan as term approaches halfway point
Ontario budget 2024: Government tabling financial plan as term approaches halfway point

As the Ford government inches closer to the halfway point of its second term and with affordability and housing front of mind for many, the Ontario budget is set to be tabled at Queen's Park on Tuesday...

7h ago

'Hit right in the paycheque': Over 400 AGO workers head for strike Tuesday
'Hit right in the paycheque': Over 400 AGO workers head for strike Tuesday

Hundreds of unionized staff at the Art Gallery of Ontario (AGO) have voted to strike as they fight for better pay and less reliance on contract work. Over 400 AGO workers, including curators, designers,...

27m ago

Cargo ship lost power, issued mayday before hitting Baltimore's bridge: governor
Cargo ship lost power, issued mayday before hitting Baltimore's bridge: governor

BALTIMORE (AP) — A container ship lost power and rammed into a major bridge in Baltimore early Tuesday, causing it to snap and plunge into the river below. Several vehicles fell into the chilly waters,...

updated

16m ago

Toronto woman charged with making claims of impending terror attacks
Toronto woman charged with making claims of impending terror attacks

A Toronto woman is facing charges after investigators say she attended several locations and made claims that a terror attack was imminent. Officers were called to the Queen Street West and Strachan...

52m ago

Top Stories

Ontario budget 2024: Government tabling financial plan as term approaches halfway point
Ontario budget 2024: Government tabling financial plan as term approaches halfway point

As the Ford government inches closer to the halfway point of its second term and with affordability and housing front of mind for many, the Ontario budget is set to be tabled at Queen's Park on Tuesday...

7h ago

'Hit right in the paycheque': Over 400 AGO workers head for strike Tuesday
'Hit right in the paycheque': Over 400 AGO workers head for strike Tuesday

Hundreds of unionized staff at the Art Gallery of Ontario (AGO) have voted to strike as they fight for better pay and less reliance on contract work. Over 400 AGO workers, including curators, designers,...

27m ago

Cargo ship lost power, issued mayday before hitting Baltimore's bridge: governor
Cargo ship lost power, issued mayday before hitting Baltimore's bridge: governor

BALTIMORE (AP) — A container ship lost power and rammed into a major bridge in Baltimore early Tuesday, causing it to snap and plunge into the river below. Several vehicles fell into the chilly waters,...

updated

16m ago

Toronto woman charged with making claims of impending terror attacks
Toronto woman charged with making claims of impending terror attacks

A Toronto woman is facing charges after investigators say she attended several locations and made claims that a terror attack was imminent. Officers were called to the Queen Street West and Strachan...

52m ago

Most Watched Today

0:49
Cargo ship crashes into Baltimore bridge, bringing it down
Cargo ship crashes into Baltimore bridge, bringing it down

The cargo ship crashed into one of the Baltimore bridge's supports, causing the structure to snap and buckle at several points and tumble into the water in a matter of seconds.

56m ago

2:40
Rain and wind Tuesday as cooler mornings ahead
Rain and wind Tuesday as cooler mornings ahead

The rain and wind expected Tuesday will make way for some sun the rest of the week although the mornings will be chilly. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

17h ago

1:36
'So I'm not getting my dogs back?,' asks woman charged in relation to dog attack
'So I'm not getting my dogs back?,' asks woman charged in relation to dog attack

38-year-old Patrycja Siarek of Toronto was arrested following a dog attack that police say left a child with life-altering injuries. Michelle Mackey reports from court.

51m ago

2:18
Three-year Gardiner Expressway construction work gets underway
Three-year Gardiner Expressway construction work gets underway

Drivers are being told to plan their commute, as the next phase of construction for the Gardiner Expressway begins. Faiza Amin on the three year project that may frustrate drivers.

18h ago

1:20
Significant Eglinton Crosstown LRT hurdle remains
Significant Eglinton Crosstown LRT hurdle remains

Major construction is complete on the Eglinton Crosstown, but another significant hurdle remains before the line can be opened.

21h ago

More Videos