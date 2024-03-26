S&P/TSX composite makes modest gains in late-morning trading, U.S. markets also up

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index ticked higher in late-morning trading Tuesday, while U.S. markets also rose.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 45.78 points at 21,988.06.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 94.82 points at 39,408.46. The S&P 500 index was up 14.77 points at 5,232.96,while the Nasdaq composite was up 61.91 points at 16,446.83.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.67 cents US compared with 73.62 cents US on Monday.

The May crude oil contract was down 10 cents at US$81.85 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was down half a penny at US$1.79 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up US$1.70 at US$2,199.90 an ounce and the May copper contract was down a penny at US$4.01 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 26, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press