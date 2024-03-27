German investigators work through hundreds of tips on fugitive Red Army Faction suspects

FILE - Investigators enter the home of former RAF terrorist Daniela Klette with boxes and cartons, in Berlin, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. German investigators said Wednesday, March 27, 2024, they are working through hundreds of new tips on the whereabouts of two fugitive suspected ex-members of the left-wing militant Red Army Faction following the arrest last month of their former comrade after decades in hiding. (Paul Zinken/dpa via AP, File) (c) Copyright 2024, dpa (www.dpa.de). Alle Rechte vorbehalten

By The Associated Press

Posted March 27, 2024 6:52 am.

Last Updated March 27, 2024 6:56 am.

BERLIN (AP) — German investigators said Wednesday they were working through hundreds of new tips on the whereabouts of two fugitive suspected ex-members of the left-wing militant Red Army Faction following the arrest last month of their former comrade after decades in hiding.

Daniela Klette, 65, was arrested on Feb. 26 in Berlin, where she had been living under a false identity. Police later found a cache of weapons at her apartment.

Klette is accused of participating in a string of robberies between 1999 and 2016, after the Red Army Faction was disbanded. She is suspected of robbery and attempted murder together with two other suspected ex-members of the Red Army Faction who remain on the run, Ernst-Volker Staub and Burkhard Garweg.

The Red Army Faction, which emerged from German student protests against the Vietnam War, killed 34 people and injured hundreds of others. The group launched a violent campaign against what members considered U.S. imperialism and capitalist oppression of workers. It declared itself disbanded in 1998.

Staub, 69, and Garweg, 55, have remained elusive since investigators tracked down Klette.

Investigators said in a statement that they now believe Garweg spent time at Klette’s apartment and that he himself has lived at various locations in Berlin for many years. They said he and Klette appear to have been in “very close contact.”

They said they also found evidence that they linked to Staub at the apartment. IDs and driving licenses found there showed that Klette had been using four aliases.

Police and prosecutors said they are sifting through some 760 new tips they received following Klette’s arrest.

The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Wife of man accused of killing cop said they didn't know they were police: officer
Wife of man accused of killing cop said they didn't know they were police: officer

The wife of a man accused of running over a Toronto police constable told the officer who pulled her out of the car at gunpoint that she didn't know they were police, court heard Tuesday. Aaida Shaikh,...

10h ago

'Heroes' scrambled to stop traffic before Baltimore bridge collapsed; 6 workers feared dead
'Heroes' scrambled to stop traffic before Baltimore bridge collapsed; 6 workers feared dead

BALTIMORE (AP) — It was the middle of the night when a dispatcher’s 12-second warning crackled over the radio: A massive cargo ship had lost its steering capabilities and was heading toward the Francis...

20m ago

Markham man charged in voyeurism at U of T women's washroom
Markham man charged in voyeurism at U of T women's washroom

A man from Markham has been arrested for voyeurism after he allegedly followed a female student into the washroom and recorded her with his cellphone. It's been reported that on Feb. 7, 2024, at approximately...

39m ago

Woman seriously injured in random assault on TTC bus in Etobicoke
Woman seriously injured in random assault on TTC bus in Etobicoke

A woman has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after she was allegedly assaulted by an unknown man on a TTC bus in Etobicoke. Toronto police said the incident happened just before 5:30 a.m....

13m ago

Top Stories

Wife of man accused of killing cop said they didn't know they were police: officer
Wife of man accused of killing cop said they didn't know they were police: officer

The wife of a man accused of running over a Toronto police constable told the officer who pulled her out of the car at gunpoint that she didn't know they were police, court heard Tuesday. Aaida Shaikh,...

10h ago

'Heroes' scrambled to stop traffic before Baltimore bridge collapsed; 6 workers feared dead
'Heroes' scrambled to stop traffic before Baltimore bridge collapsed; 6 workers feared dead

BALTIMORE (AP) — It was the middle of the night when a dispatcher’s 12-second warning crackled over the radio: A massive cargo ship had lost its steering capabilities and was heading toward the Francis...

20m ago

Markham man charged in voyeurism at U of T women's washroom
Markham man charged in voyeurism at U of T women's washroom

A man from Markham has been arrested for voyeurism after he allegedly followed a female student into the washroom and recorded her with his cellphone. It's been reported that on Feb. 7, 2024, at approximately...

39m ago

Woman seriously injured in random assault on TTC bus in Etobicoke
Woman seriously injured in random assault on TTC bus in Etobicoke

A woman has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after she was allegedly assaulted by an unknown man on a TTC bus in Etobicoke. Toronto police said the incident happened just before 5:30 a.m....

13m ago

Most Watched Today

2:06
Officers' account of events leading up to Det. Const. Northrup's death called into question
Officers' account of events leading up to Det. Const. Northrup's death called into question

The murder trial of Umar Zameer continued in a Toronto courtroom Tuesday with the two arresting officers recounting the moments that led up to their colleague's death. Erica Natividad with their accounts and why it's being called into question.

13h ago

3:01
Ford government tables most expensive budget in Ontario's history
Ford government tables most expensive budget in Ontario's history

The Ford government has tabled the most expensive budget in Ontario's history, with a $214 billion spending package and a ballooning deficit. But as Tina Yazdani reports, critics say the budget fails to make significant investments in key sectors.

14h ago

2:13
6 presumed dead after cargo ship slams into Baltimore bridge
6 presumed dead after cargo ship slams into Baltimore bridge

Six people are presumed dead after a powerless cargo ship slammed into a Baltimore bridge, causing it to collapse into the harbour overnight. Brandon Choghri has the details.

15h ago

4:26
Affordability top of mind as Ontario government prepares to release 2024 budget
Affordability top of mind as Ontario government prepares to release 2024 budget

Affordability is expected to be a central focus of the Ontario budget, which will be released on Tuesday afternoon. With more on what's at stake in this fiscal update, Melanie Ng speaks with political strategist, Jamie Ellerton.

15h ago

0:49
Cargo ship crashes into Baltimore bridge, bringing it down
Cargo ship crashes into Baltimore bridge, bringing it down

The cargo ship crashed into one of the Baltimore bridge's supports, causing the structure to snap and buckle at several points and tumble into the water in a matter of seconds.

19h ago

More Videos