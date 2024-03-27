Seniors facing eviction after Mississauga retirement home sold

Joyce Dodge has lived in her one-bedroom apartment at Chartwell Heritage Glen for 20 years. However, the soon-to-be 92-year-old is now scrambling, along with almost 200 other seniors, to find a new place to live as the Mississauga retirement home is set to close to make way for a private housing development.

The residents are not just losing their homes in the middle of a housing crisis, but also the care they’ve become accustomed to.

“I do my own cooking and baking, I do my own housework, my own laundry, I do my own everything,” said Dodge. “I’m very happy here.”

According to the notice Dodge received last week, she has until the end of July to find a new home.

“We were all shocked everyone you look at you can see they’re worried,” said Dodge

Chartwell officials tell CityNews that the aging infrastructure of the buildings has made it “unsustainable” to continue to operate as a retirement residence. It added that a team of consultants is providing personalized support to help residents find new housing options while covering all costs related to relocation including moving expenses.

Retirement homes are only required by law to give three months’ notice before closing though families say they need more time and describe the supports Chartwell has offered with the relocation process as the bare minimum.

The developer has said they plan to renovate the residence and redevelop it into traditional rental units for all ages.

Dodge’s daughter says while location is one concern, skyrocketing rent is another.

“We want a lateral move. If you’re moving her I said it’s the same size and it’s the same price,” said Karen Santaguida, who added that her mother currently pays around $1,600 a month for her unit.

Santaguida says finding a room in a senior’s building with the same supports that will allow her mother to continue living independently is another concern.

“There’s over 200 people in here who are in the same boat,” she said. “Some may be ready for long-term care but a lot aren’t. Where are they going to go?”

There is currently a backlog of close to 40,000 people waiting for long-term care in Ontario. Seniors who can’t live independently but also can’t get into long-term care homes often rely on private retirement homes for that care.