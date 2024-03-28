France’s Macron embraces Brazil’s Lula – and the memes poking fun at their ‘wedding’

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, left, and French President Emmanuel Macron, look up at a canopy of trees after arriving on Combu Island, near Belem, Para state, Brazil, Tuesday, March 26, 2024. Macron is on a three-day official visit to Brazil. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By David Biller, The Associated Press

Posted March 28, 2024 9:23 pm.

Last Updated March 28, 2024 9:42 pm.

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — If social media is to be believed, French President Emmanuel Macron’s trip to Brazil that ended Thursday left him swooning.

Pictures showed him and his Brazilian counterpart, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, traipsing through the Amazon and posing beneath the soaring canopy in white button-down shirts. Then there they were again, standing close and clasping hands on a boat as Macron looked adoringly at Lula, both leaders’ faces lit by a gentle sun.

There were hugs and handshakes aplenty; smiles and selfies, too. Lula on Thursday bestowed the highest honor for a non-citizen on Macron, draping a medal around his neck.

Brazilian social media gobbled up the bonhomie with gusto, and users posted photos of the duo that many said looked more like a wedding album than a state visit. On the last evening of his trip, Macron joined in.

“Some people compared the images of my visit to Brazil with those of a wedding, and I say to them: It was a wedding!” he posted on X along with a photo of himself and Lula photoshopped onto the movie poster from “La La Land” in place of Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone. “France loves Brazil and Brazil loves France!”

Lula replied to his post with the flags of their two nations and an emoji of swirling hearts.

Their meeting represented something of a rapprochement after relations soured between Macron and Lula’s predecessor, far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, as Amazon deforestation surged to a 15-year high on his watch.

And during 2023, the first year of his latest presidential term, Lula irked European leaders with claims that both Ukraine and Russia had decided to go to war and that the U.S. and European Union were “stimulating” the fighting. That drew sharp rebukes from both.

Macron’s absence had also been noticed at the Amazon Summit in the Brazilian city of Belem last year. He instead sent France’s ambassador to Brazil, representing its Amazonian territory of French Guiana. Deforestation in Lula’s first year in office fell by about half, to a five-year low.

The first day of Macron’s visit took him precisely to Belem, which will host the COP30 climate conference in 2025. He and Lula announced a plan to spend 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) in the Amazon, including parts of the rainforest in French Guiana. The next day, they launched a submarine built with French technology at a shipyard outside Rio de Janeiro.

It wasn’t all roses. Addressing executives in Sao Paulo, Macron criticized the trade deal that Lula is pushing for the EU and South America’s Mercosur bloc, saying it is “terrible” and outdated and needs reworking to take climate change into account. Macron has been the most outspoken among European leaders in opposing the trade deal.

Lula told reporters Thursday that the proposal as it stands is much more promising.

Before Macron’s departure, Lula gifted him with five of Brazil’s best cheeses, so that “he can tell me what he thought of them,” the Brazilian leader wrote Thursday night on X.

Macron, for his part, didn’t immediately comment.

David Biller, The Associated Press











Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Stop with the excuses:' Emotional appeals to overhaul court system amid growing backlogs
'Stop with the excuses:' Emotional appeals to overhaul court system amid growing backlogs

Emotional pleas by two survivors of violence calling on the Ford government to step up and properly fund the Ontario court system as criminal cases - some involving sexual and physical assault - are being...

1h ago

Injunction against Ford government development of Ontario Place to go before three-judge panel
Injunction against Ford government development of Ontario Place to go before three-judge panel

A setback for the Ford government's plans to go ahead with part of its redevelopment of Ontario Place. The Ontario Divisional Court has denied the government's request to quash an injunction by the...

3h ago

Woman charged in Toronto dog attack previously deemed 'irresponsible' pet owner
Woman charged in Toronto dog attack previously deemed 'irresponsible' pet owner

A Toronto woman facing multiple charges in a dog attack that seriously injured a child was previously deemed an “irresponsible” owner of dangerous dogs and subsequently ordered evicted from her apartment,...

5h ago

Martial arts coach charged with sexual assault, police suspect more victims
Martial arts coach charged with sexual assault, police suspect more victims

A 26-year-old Newmarket man is facing charges of sexual assault against a minor and police believe there may be other victims. Police in York Region say Anthony Panes was working as a martial arts coach...

2h ago

Top Stories

'Stop with the excuses:' Emotional appeals to overhaul court system amid growing backlogs
'Stop with the excuses:' Emotional appeals to overhaul court system amid growing backlogs

Emotional pleas by two survivors of violence calling on the Ford government to step up and properly fund the Ontario court system as criminal cases - some involving sexual and physical assault - are being...

1h ago

Injunction against Ford government development of Ontario Place to go before three-judge panel
Injunction against Ford government development of Ontario Place to go before three-judge panel

A setback for the Ford government's plans to go ahead with part of its redevelopment of Ontario Place. The Ontario Divisional Court has denied the government's request to quash an injunction by the...

3h ago

Woman charged in Toronto dog attack previously deemed 'irresponsible' pet owner
Woman charged in Toronto dog attack previously deemed 'irresponsible' pet owner

A Toronto woman facing multiple charges in a dog attack that seriously injured a child was previously deemed an “irresponsible” owner of dangerous dogs and subsequently ordered evicted from her apartment,...

5h ago

Martial arts coach charged with sexual assault, police suspect more victims
Martial arts coach charged with sexual assault, police suspect more victims

A 26-year-old Newmarket man is facing charges of sexual assault against a minor and police believe there may be other victims. Police in York Region say Anthony Panes was working as a martial arts coach...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

1:02
'Sunshine List' reveals Ontario's top-paid public sector workers
'Sunshine List' reveals Ontario's top-paid public sector workers

The annual Sunshine List is released, listing all Ontario public sector workers who made more than $100,000 last year. Find out which Crown corporation claimed the top five spots.

4h ago

5:35
Four of Ontario's school boards sue TikTok, Meta and Snapchat
Four of Ontario's school boards sue TikTok, Meta and Snapchat

Four of Ontario's largest school boards are suing the parent companies Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok, alleging that social media platforms are disrupting student learning. TDSB chair Rachel Chernos Lin spoke with Breakfast Television.

12h ago

2:18
Advocates and tenants react to proposed rental reform
Advocates and tenants react to proposed rental reform

The Advocacy Centre for Tenants Ontario weighs in on the federal government's proposed measures to protect renters. Michelle Mackey reports.

10h ago

2:25
Toronto e-scooter pilot program faces speed bumps before start
Toronto e-scooter pilot program faces speed bumps before start

Budget constraints and continued opposition stand in the way of an e-scooter program possibly being launched any time soon. Mark McAllister looks at the roadblocks and the city's efforts to create an overall micromobility strategy.
2:27
Trudeau promises renters’ bill of rights
Trudeau promises renters’ bill of rights

The federal Liberals trying to appeal to young voters, as it announces a suite of new measures aimed at renters - to be included in the federal budget.

23h ago

More Videos