Syria says Israeli airstrikes near northern city of Aleppo inflicts casualties

This is a locator map for Syria with its capital, Damascus. (AP Photo)

By The Associated Press

Posted March 28, 2024 9:53 pm.

Last Updated March 28, 2024 9:56 pm.

BEIRUT (AP) — The Syrian army says Israeli airstrikes early Friday near the northern city of Aleppo have killed and wounded several people and caused material damage.

Syrian state media quoted an unnamed military official as saying that the Israeli strikes coincided with drone attacks by Syrian insurgent groups on civilians targets in Aleppo and its suburbs. It did not give an exact numbers for the casualties.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, said Israeli strikes hit missile depots for Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group in Aleppo’s southern suburb of Jibreen near the Aleppo International Airport. It added that dozens of soldiers were killed or wounded in the strikes.

The Observatory said explosions were still heard two hours after the strikes.

There was no immediate statement from Israeli officials on the strikes. Israel frequently launches strikes on Iran-linked targets in Syria but rarely acknowledges them.

On Thursday, Syrian state media reported airstrikes near the capital Damascus saying it wounded two civilians.

Hezbollah has had an armed presence in Syria since it joined the country’s conflict fighting alongside government forces.

Aleppo, Syria’s largest city and once its commercial center, has come under such attacks in the past that led to the closure of its international airport. Friday’s strike did not affect the airport.

The strikes have escalated over the past five months against the backdrop of the war in Gaza and ongoing clashes between Hezbollah and Israeli forces on the Lebanon-Israel border.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Stop with the excuses:' Emotional appeals to overhaul court system amid growing backlogs
'Stop with the excuses:' Emotional appeals to overhaul court system amid growing backlogs

Emotional pleas by two survivors of violence calling on the Ford government to step up and properly fund the Ontario court system as criminal cases - some involving sexual and physical assault - are being...

1h ago

Injunction against Ford government development of Ontario Place to go before three-judge panel
Injunction against Ford government development of Ontario Place to go before three-judge panel

A setback for the Ford government's plans to go ahead with part of its redevelopment of Ontario Place. The Ontario Divisional Court has denied the government's request to quash an injunction by the...

3h ago

Woman charged in Toronto dog attack previously deemed 'irresponsible' pet owner
Woman charged in Toronto dog attack previously deemed 'irresponsible' pet owner

A Toronto woman facing multiple charges in a dog attack that seriously injured a child was previously deemed an “irresponsible” owner of dangerous dogs and subsequently ordered evicted from her apartment,...

5h ago

Martial arts coach charged with sexual assault, police suspect more victims
Martial arts coach charged with sexual assault, police suspect more victims

A 26-year-old Newmarket man is facing charges of sexual assault against a minor and police believe there may be other victims. Police in York Region say Anthony Panes was working as a martial arts coach...

2h ago

Top Stories

'Stop with the excuses:' Emotional appeals to overhaul court system amid growing backlogs
'Stop with the excuses:' Emotional appeals to overhaul court system amid growing backlogs

Emotional pleas by two survivors of violence calling on the Ford government to step up and properly fund the Ontario court system as criminal cases - some involving sexual and physical assault - are being...

1h ago

Injunction against Ford government development of Ontario Place to go before three-judge panel
Injunction against Ford government development of Ontario Place to go before three-judge panel

A setback for the Ford government's plans to go ahead with part of its redevelopment of Ontario Place. The Ontario Divisional Court has denied the government's request to quash an injunction by the...

3h ago

Woman charged in Toronto dog attack previously deemed 'irresponsible' pet owner
Woman charged in Toronto dog attack previously deemed 'irresponsible' pet owner

A Toronto woman facing multiple charges in a dog attack that seriously injured a child was previously deemed an “irresponsible” owner of dangerous dogs and subsequently ordered evicted from her apartment,...

5h ago

Martial arts coach charged with sexual assault, police suspect more victims
Martial arts coach charged with sexual assault, police suspect more victims

A 26-year-old Newmarket man is facing charges of sexual assault against a minor and police believe there may be other victims. Police in York Region say Anthony Panes was working as a martial arts coach...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

1:02
'Sunshine List' reveals Ontario's top-paid public sector workers
'Sunshine List' reveals Ontario's top-paid public sector workers

The annual Sunshine List is released, listing all Ontario public sector workers who made more than $100,000 last year. Find out which Crown corporation claimed the top five spots.

4h ago

5:35
Four of Ontario's school boards sue TikTok, Meta and Snapchat
Four of Ontario's school boards sue TikTok, Meta and Snapchat

Four of Ontario's largest school boards are suing the parent companies Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok, alleging that social media platforms are disrupting student learning. TDSB chair Rachel Chernos Lin spoke with Breakfast Television.

12h ago

2:18
Advocates and tenants react to proposed rental reform
Advocates and tenants react to proposed rental reform

The Advocacy Centre for Tenants Ontario weighs in on the federal government's proposed measures to protect renters. Michelle Mackey reports.

10h ago

2:25
Toronto e-scooter pilot program faces speed bumps before start
Toronto e-scooter pilot program faces speed bumps before start

Budget constraints and continued opposition stand in the way of an e-scooter program possibly being launched any time soon. Mark McAllister looks at the roadblocks and the city's efforts to create an overall micromobility strategy.
2:27
Trudeau promises renters’ bill of rights
Trudeau promises renters’ bill of rights

The federal Liberals trying to appeal to young voters, as it announces a suite of new measures aimed at renters - to be included in the federal budget.

23h ago

More Videos