From washing dishes to educating children: An immigrant success story

In our Speaker’s Corner spotlight, we focus on a Canadian immigrant who hopes her story inspires others who’ve recently moved here for a better life.

The tropical island of Saint Lucia is a bucket list trip for many Canadians hoping to experience the breathtaking landscape, warm sun and crystal blue Caribbean Sea waters.

Nattily Edward, who grew up there, understands the appeal.

“St. Lucia is beautiful, and it is full of warm and welcoming people,” she says.

But according to UNICEF, one in three children who call the island home live in poverty. Edward was one of them.

“It was a struggle because my mom raised three of us as a single mom, and it was very hard for her,” she explains.

Her mom always taught Edward to reach for her dreams— and her dream was to become a teacher.

“That’s what I’ve wanted to become since I was a child. But because education there is so expensive, compared to opportunities to earn income on the island, I needed to go someplace where I could work and go to school,” she says.

In 2010, after just giving birth to her only daughter, Edward wanted to create a better life for both of them. That brought her to Canada.

“Canada is a place of opportunity and that is where I chose to pursue my dream to become a teacher and for a better life for my daughter,” she says.

But she came alone — she had to temporarily leave her newborn daughter with her mother.

“That was very hard,” she says. “But because I knew it would be a struggle for me, I wanted to make sure I was established before bringing her to live here.”

Edward hit the ground running, albeit with very little money to start.

“I had $25 in my pocket when I landed, that was all I had,” she says.

She immediately found work washing dishes at a daycare while going to night school to earn her Canadian secondary school diploma. Sleep was a luxury.

“Those days were very long and very hard. I didn’t have a car so I spent so much time traveling on public transit. But I told myself this is what I have to do, I will survive,” she says.

After receiving her diploma, Edward was able to save enough money to continue her education, earning a bachelor’s degree in child development from Seneca College.

“I got a degree in that, and then I went on to Ontario Tech University, where I pursued my Bachelor’s of Education.”

Today she’s a teacher who lives in Scarborough with her daughter and is giving back by helping families who are new to Canada.

“It helps that I understand how hard it is to come here, but I was lucky because I came from a country where English is spoken, many do not,” she says.

In her neighbourhood, where there are many newly arrived immigrants, she offers students literacy assessments and supports their parents.

“It’s so important that parents push reading for their children, even if they struggle with the language, just keep pushing,” she advises.

She’s also passionate about teachers creating relationships with their students, especially those who have recently moved here.

“Once you win that relationship with the child, you can get them to learn, you can get them to talk to you and make the time more comfortable,” she says.

It’s the subject of a book she authored titled “My Teachers are Awesome.”

“It’s really for teachers and some of the questions they can ask to build those meaningful relationships with their students,” she says.

While she’s achieved her dream of becoming a teacher, Edward says her journey is just beginning.

“I would like to pursue my Masters of Education and also pursue my PhD,” she says.

Her path to get here wasn’t easy but she’s hoping her story helps others.

“If you put in the work, it’s possible — not easy — but possible,” she says. “We’ve seen the headlines where immigrants are struggling in Canada but there are a lot of avenues. If you believe you do not have the education that you need, there is adult learning school, there is always an opportunity to pursue your dreams.”

For those who might benefit, Canada offers free language classes for immigrants interested in learning English or French. Additional free services can be found here.

