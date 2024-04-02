3 suspects wanted after man stabbed in Whitby road rage incident

Durham police
Durham Regional Police officer. Photo: Flickr.

By Meredith Bond

Posted April 2, 2024 3:26 pm.

Three men are wanted in connection with a stabbing that occurred during a road rage incident in Whitby.

Durham police were called to the area of Stellar Drive between Thornton and Thickson Roads around 9:30 a.m. last Friday.

Investigators say an altercation between the victim and three males was sparked by a driving dispute.

It’s alleged that as the confrontation escalated the suspects used their vehicle to block in the victim’s vehicle and then two suspects approached the victim. While one male held onto him, the second male allegedly stabbed him multiple times.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

One of the suspects had long black hair and was wearing sunglasses, while the other two had curly hair and clean-shaved faces. One of them was wearing a high-visibility vest.

The suspect vehicle is described as a black sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

