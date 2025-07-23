Toronto braces for sweltering heat as temperatures soar midweek

The next heat event is set to arrive on Thursday with the humidex reaching 42. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted July 23, 2025 6:59 am.

Last Updated July 23, 2025 7:02 am.

Toronto is in for a stretch of sizzling summer weather, with forecasters calling for two straight days of sun and soaring temperatures — and Thursday shaping up to be particularly scorching.

Wednesday is expected to reach a high of 28 °C, but the humidex will feel more like 31. The skies will remain mainly sunny, offering ideal conditions for outdoor plans. However, residents are reminded to stay hydrated and take breaks in the shade when possible. Nighttime temperatures will be pleasant and comfortable, dropping to 19 °C on Wednesday.

But Thursday is when the real heat sets in.

The city is expected to reach a daytime high of 34 °C, with the humidex pushing that number to a sweltering 42. Environment Canada is warning of a high UV index, meaning sunburn can occur quickly without protection.

Related:

People are advised to limit time outdoors during peak afternoon hours, wear sunscreen, and check in on vulnerable individuals, including seniors and young children.

The extreme heat may also pose risks for those without air conditioning, and Toronto Public Health recommends using cooling centres or community spaces as needed.

Relief may be on the way by Friday as clouds begin to roll in. There’s a 60 per cent chance of showers under mainly cloudy skies, with a slightly cooler high of 29 °C. Overnight, temperatures are expected to dip to around 20 °C.

