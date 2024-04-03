‘Greatest of all time’: Joe Flaherty created memorable, still funny ‘SCTV’ characters

In this Dec. 12, 2009 file photo, actor and director Harold Ramis, centre, along with actors from left, Joe Flaherty, Eugenie Ross-Leming, Judy Morgan, standing, and Jim Belushi break out in laughter as they perform a skit on stage to celebrate The Second City's 50th anniversary in Chicago. Comedian Joe Flaherty, a founding member of the Canadian sketch series “SCTV,” has died. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Jim Prisching

By Bob Weber, The Canadian Press

Posted April 3, 2024 4:00 am.

Forty years after he invented them, Joe Flaherty’s characters can still raise a smirk, and often more, from Canadians of a certain age.

“Rest in peace to one of the great comedy minds of my lifetime,” opined one heartsick fan on social media Tuesday after Flaherty’s death was announced.

Anyone watching TV in the ’80s, who had the requisite anarchic sense of humour, can probably still rattle off the characters Flaherty invented for ‘SCTV.’ The sketch series about a fictional TV station is still memorialized behind a showcase in Edmonton’s Global TV building, the show’s original home.

There was Guy Caballero, the wheelchair-bound (sometimes) president of the imaginary network; acerbic-to-the-point-of-rude newsman Floyd Robertson; and talk show host Sammy Maudlin with the inflated Afro hair and lounge-lizard tux.

Flaherty was also the member of the ’50s-style, squeaky-clean doo-wop ensemble The Five Neat Guys, a little booze-wobbly in his pressed chinos and V-neck; Big Jim McBob from Farm Film Report and Celebrity Blow-Up, who didn’t much care for movies but loved it when things “blowed up real good.”

And of course, there was Count Floyd, who, with his painted-on widow’s peak and trademark howl of “Ah-ooooo,” never seemed to know whether he was vampire or werewolf.

“Forty years later I still hear this sketch in my head when I have pancakes,” wrote one Floydian, recalling when the count screened the movie “Dr. Tongue’s Evil 3D House of Pancakes.”

If there was one thing those characters had in common, it was that they were all much too much and utterly shameless about it.

Caballero, who would have been the worst boss you never had, typically addressed the camera from a wheelchair. He didn’t need it. He got out of it when it suited him. He only used it, he said, “for respect.”

An oleaginous Maudlin, in an accent spoken by nobody nowhere, flipped between buttering his guests up and reminding them, “You have been known to pork out, baby.”

Perhaps the king — or the count — of shameless was the host of Monster Chiller Horror Theatre.

In between trying to convince his watchers that movies such as “3D House of Cats” were actually frightening (“Verrry scarrry, kids. Ah-oooo!”), Count Floyd would try to con them into sending him $27 for a set of cardboard 3D glasses, all the while trying not to knock down a very obviously cardboard set.

In today’s age of shamelessness, shameless is still funny.

“One of my true heroes,” posted actor and comedian Tom Green. “Growing up watching him made me think about comedy in a completely different way.

“Joe was one of the greatest of all time.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 3, 2024.

Bob Weber, The Canadian Press

Taiwan's strongest earthquake in nearly 25 years damages buildings, leaving 7 dead
Taiwan's strongest earthquake in nearly 25 years damages buildings, leaving 7 dead

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan's strongest earthquake in a quarter century rocked the island during the morning rush hour Wednesday, damaging buildings and highways and leaving seven people dead.

44m ago

Man wanted in assault of peace officer at pro-Palestinian march
Man wanted in assault of peace officer at pro-Palestinian march

Toronto police say they are working to identify a man wanted in connection with the assault of a peace officer at a pro-Palestinian march on Saturday.

7h ago

Either carbon tax goes or Trudeau is gone. 'I'll guarantee you' Premier Ford says
Either carbon tax goes or Trudeau is gone. 'I'll guarantee you' Premier Ford says

Doug Ford continued his attacks on the carbon tax, predicting that it would lead to the political demise of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

10h ago

Davis Schneider plays hero as Blue Jays stun Astros late
Davis Schneider plays hero as Blue Jays stun Astros late

Davis Schneider hit a go-ahead, two-run home run in the ninth inning to lift the Toronto Blue Jays to a 2-1 win over the Houston Astros on Tuesday night.

2m ago

2:34
Wet, cool and messy days ahead for the GTA
Wet, cool and messy days ahead for the GTA

Rain mixed with snow and accompanied by heavy winds is expected over the next few days before seasonal temperatures return Saturday.

10h ago

2:49
Ajax mother of two killed in suspected case of intimate partner violence
Ajax mother of two killed in suspected case of intimate partner violence

A 45-year-old mother is dead and her boyfriend has been charged with second degree murder.

9h ago

2:41
Business Report: Auto sales surge as Canadians opt for smaller vehicles
Business Report: Auto sales surge as Canadians opt for smaller vehicles

Canadians seem to be choosing smaller, more affordable cars in 2024.

10h ago

2:18
Ontario premier, business owners slam carbon tax hike
Ontario premier, business owners slam carbon tax hike

Premier Doug Ford along with business owners held a news conference to once again slam the carbon tax, citing economic concerns.

11h ago

1:53
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau defends carbon tax
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau defends carbon tax

The Prime Minister defending the Carbon Tax, as the price goes to $80-per-tonne.

17h ago

