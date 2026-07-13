Service on TTC’s Line 5 resumes after smoke found in one of the cars

Service on a section of the Line 5 Eglinton has resumed after smoke was found in one of the cars paused service for over an hour.

Toronto Fire say they were called to Eglinton Avenue East around 10 a.m. for reports of a fire in one of the cars going westbound.

Crews found smoke in the car and riders were evacuated. The smoke was ventilated out and power was shut down to the upper main line.

There was no service between Mount Pleasant and Don Valley stations, but service has since resumed.

No injuries have been reported.