Service on TTC’s Line 5 resumes after smoke found in one of the cars

A Line 5 Eglinton Crosstown LRT vehicle is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Meredith Bond

Posted July 13, 2026 11:23 am.

Last Updated July 13, 2026 11:35 am.

Service on a section of the Line 5 Eglinton has resumed after smoke was found in one of the cars paused service for over an hour.

Toronto Fire say they were called to Eglinton Avenue East around 10 a.m. for reports of a fire in one of the cars going westbound.

Crews found smoke in the car and riders were evacuated. The smoke was ventilated out and power was shut down to the upper main line.

There was no service between Mount Pleasant and Don Valley stations, but service has since resumed.

No injuries have been reported.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto under heat warning as 37 C temperatures to slam the city, GTA

A yellow heat warning is in effect for Toronto and surrounding areas as temperatures will hit 37 C Tuesday and continue through the week. Temperatures are expected to reach 32 C on Monday, feeling closer...

32m ago

Fashion mogul Peter Nygard found guilty of sexual assault in Montreal

A Court of Quebec judge in Montreal has found fashion mogul Peter Nygard guilty of sexual assault and forcible confinement.  The 84-year-old, who founded the now-defunct women's apparel company...

1h ago

Trump says US will blockade Iran in the Strait of Hormuz and will charge ships for safe passage

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday that the United States is “reinstating” a blockade on Iran in the Strait of Hormuz and will charge ships for safe passage,...

2h ago

John Tory Jr. suspends Beaches–East York Liberal nomination bid

John Tory Jr. has suspended his campaign to become the Liberal nominee in Beaches–East York, saying the compressed nomination timeline and strong support for other contenders leave "no realistic or viable...

5h ago

Top Stories

Toronto under heat warning as 37 C temperatures to slam the city, GTA

A yellow heat warning is in effect for Toronto and surrounding areas as temperatures will hit 37 C Tuesday and continue through the week. Temperatures are expected to reach 32 C on Monday, feeling closer...

32m ago

Fashion mogul Peter Nygard found guilty of sexual assault in Montreal

A Court of Quebec judge in Montreal has found fashion mogul Peter Nygard guilty of sexual assault and forcible confinement.  The 84-year-old, who founded the now-defunct women's apparel company...

1h ago

Trump says US will blockade Iran in the Strait of Hormuz and will charge ships for safe passage

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday that the United States is “reinstating” a blockade on Iran in the Strait of Hormuz and will charge ships for safe passage,...

2h ago

John Tory Jr. suspends Beaches–East York Liberal nomination bid

John Tory Jr. has suspended his campaign to become the Liberal nominee in Beaches–East York, saying the compressed nomination timeline and strong support for other contenders leave "no realistic or viable...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

0:41
Tick-borne illness anaplasmosis on the rise, health experts warn

Canadian health professionals are warning the public to stay alert this summer as the tick-borne illness anaplasmosis is on the rise.

2h ago

0:42
Bonnie Crombie to run for mayor of Mississauga again

Bonnie Crombie confirmed she intends to register as a candidate for Mayor of Mississauga once again after stepping down as leader of the Ontario Liberal party.

2h ago

0:39
Brampton man charged in shooting near Polson Pier

A Brampton man is facing 10 charges after an early morning shooting at Polson Street and Cherry Street.

4h ago

1:30
Toronto under heat warning, temperatures to feel like 46 C

Much of Southern Ontario remains under a heat warning as some regions could reach temperatures that could feel like 46 C degrees.

4h ago

2:54
Community left reeling in aftermath of St. Clair Ave. mass shooting

The Hillcrest BIA reacts after mass shooting on Saturday night, these kinds of festivals are part of what defines the city and says this shooting does not

14h ago

More Videos