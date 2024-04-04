TDSB asked to pause potential program cuts as it grapples with $28M budget deficit

Exterior view of the Toronto District School Board building
Exterior view of the Toronto District School Board building. X/TDSB

By John Marchesan

Posted April 4, 2024 11:37 am.

Last Updated April 4, 2024 12:19 pm.

The Toronto District School Board is expected to temporarily pause potential cuts to seniors programs, adult day schools and outdoor education as it grapples with an almost $28-million deficit in its 2024-2025 budget.

An internal report had called for the elimination of Seniors’ Daytime programs and Grade 6 weekend trips to Scarborough Outdoor Education Centre, consolidation of International Language-African Heritage Programs, an overhaul of Adult Day Schools, and increasing permit fees for community groups using TDSB facilities.

School boards across the province are required to operate on a balanced budget to comply with Ontario’s Education Act.

A meeting of the Finance, Budget and Enrolment Committee on Tuesday determined that while material reductions to programming have been recommended by staff in order to reduce the deficit, the TDSB will be asked to delay the cancellation of the senior’s courses until an in-depth report on the impact to the community is conducted. Similar delays are being proposed to the other changes that had been recommended.

Among the options the Board is being asked to consider when it comes to the future of these programs is exploring operating agreements with provincial and city officials.

The Board is expected to go ahead with a recommendation that calls for a decrease in central staffing, a reduction in replacement costs related to sick leave, and decreased spending on absenteeism, filling vacancies and contracts.

The TDSB is also going to ask the Ministry of Education to remove its moratorium on school closures which has been in effect since 2017. Failing that, the Board is requesting that the Ministry allow the TDSB a special exemption which would allow it to consolidate up to four schools per year until the moratorium is lifted provincewide.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

A final look at Rogers Centre renovations ahead of Blue Jays home opener
A final look at Rogers Centre renovations ahead of Blue Jays home opener

The Toronto Blue Jays have shown off their latest round of highly anticipated Phase 2 renovations at the Rogers Centre. The foul territory area looks different this season with the changes to the...

11m ago

Blue Jays unveil new food items at Rogers Centre. Here's what's on the menu
Blue Jays unveil new food items at Rogers Centre. Here's what's on the menu

From desserts like cannoli and tiramisu to Crush-brand floats and maple bacon hot dogs, fans congregating inside the Rogers Centre this summer will have many new food items to experiment with. The Toronto...

25m ago

Ford delays start of electric vehicle production at Oakville plant until 2027
Ford delays start of electric vehicle production at Oakville plant until 2027

Ford Motor Co. is delaying the start of electric vehicle production at its plant in Oakville, Ont., by two years, potentially affecting thousands of jobs. The U.S. automaker had planned to start production...

21m ago

Weekend need-to-know: GO Train closures and film festivals across the city
Weekend need-to-know: GO Train closures and film festivals across the city

A GO Train closure on two different lines could cause a headache for those making their way into Toronto this weekend, but once you are here, there are festivals galore for you to check out. Here's...

15m ago

Top Stories

A final look at Rogers Centre renovations ahead of Blue Jays home opener
A final look at Rogers Centre renovations ahead of Blue Jays home opener

The Toronto Blue Jays have shown off their latest round of highly anticipated Phase 2 renovations at the Rogers Centre. The foul territory area looks different this season with the changes to the...

11m ago

Blue Jays unveil new food items at Rogers Centre. Here's what's on the menu
Blue Jays unveil new food items at Rogers Centre. Here's what's on the menu

From desserts like cannoli and tiramisu to Crush-brand floats and maple bacon hot dogs, fans congregating inside the Rogers Centre this summer will have many new food items to experiment with. The Toronto...

25m ago

Ford delays start of electric vehicle production at Oakville plant until 2027
Ford delays start of electric vehicle production at Oakville plant until 2027

Ford Motor Co. is delaying the start of electric vehicle production at its plant in Oakville, Ont., by two years, potentially affecting thousands of jobs. The U.S. automaker had planned to start production...

21m ago

Weekend need-to-know: GO Train closures and film festivals across the city
Weekend need-to-know: GO Train closures and film festivals across the city

A GO Train closure on two different lines could cause a headache for those making their way into Toronto this weekend, but once you are here, there are festivals galore for you to check out. Here's...

15m ago

Most Watched Today

2:27
York University students call for refund
York University students call for refund

A petition signed by almost 5,000 people demanding for a tuition refund due to the ongoing strike. Shauna Hunt has the details.

17h ago

0:35
WATCH: German lake turns deep purple
WATCH: German lake turns deep purple

A lake in southern Germany is getting a lot of attention for its unusual colour. Find out why the water has temporarily turned purple.

19h ago

2:35
Hundreds of stolen GTA cars found at Montreal port
Hundreds of stolen GTA cars found at Montreal port

Nearly 600 stolen vehicles have been recovered in Montreal. Around 75 per cent were from Ontario. Gareth Madoc-Jones with how authorities stopped the cars from being smuggled out of the country.

19h ago

1:54
Premier Ford: Leave legal drinking age unchanged
Premier Ford: Leave legal drinking age unchanged

Premier Doug Ford is rejecting his top doctor's recommendations to hike the legal drinking age to 21 and decriminalize possession of unregulated drugs.
2:18
Delays in getting your funds from winning bets on OLG.ca? You’re not alone
Delays in getting your funds from winning bets on OLG.ca? You’re not alone

Users of OLG’s online platform say there have been delays in getting the money they won. One man has been waiting more than two months to access his funds. Pat Taney reports.
More Videos