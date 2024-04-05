3 arrested, up to 11 at large after Richmond Hill warehouse break-in

York Regional Police say they’ve arrested three people and are looking for up to 11 outstanding suspects after a break-in at a Richmond Hill warehouse on April 1, 2024.

Officers released security video of the incident on Friday, showing a swarm of suspects using hammers and electric saws to gain entry to the business in the Leslie Street and Major Mackenzie Drive East area at around 4:30 a.m.

Suspects captured on security video and breaking into a warehouse in Richmond Hill. York Regional Police.

Officers were quickly on scene and two suspects were caught at the warehouse. A third was taken into custody a short time later, police said.

Up to 11 suspects managed to get away and are now being sought.

Sandu-Daniel Nae, 48, and Razvan-Nicolae Gheorghe, 35, both of Markham, along with Romeo Lache, 35, of Toronto, are all facing charges including participation in a criminal organization, break and enter with intent and disguise with intent.

Investigators say the outstanding suspects are between the ages of 20 and 50 years of age.

“The suspects are known to travel in groups and are believed to be Eastern European,” a police release stated.