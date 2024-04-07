Canada adds Haiti evacuation flight next week after last-minute requests

Soldiers patrol the road near the international airport in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Wednesday, March 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 7, 2024 2:09 pm.

Last Updated April 7, 2024 2:14 pm.

Canada has added an evacuation flight out of Haiti next week after a spike in the number of requests to flee the Caribbean country.

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly says in a message on X that officials saw an influx of last-minute requests for help.

She says an additional flight will be added in the coming week.

A third government-organized flight left Sunday and was expected to be the last one as Canada wound down its evacuation efforts in Haiti, which is contending with brazen gang violence and a shortage of food and medicines.

On the sidelines of a funding announcement in Montreal, Joly said the additional flight would satisfy everyone’s concerns.

Global Affairs Canada said earlier this week that it had helped more than 250 Canadian citizens, permanent residents and their close relatives leave the country.

