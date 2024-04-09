Basketball star Zach Edey is already creating a lasting impact on the Chinese Canadian community

FILE - Purdue center Zach Edey (15) reacts after being fouled by Fairleigh Dickinson in the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament in Columbus, Ohio, Friday, March 17, 2023. Edey was honored Friday, March 31, 2023, as The Associated Press men's college basketball Player of the Year. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Dorsa Delara, OMNI News

Posted April 9, 2024 2:24 pm.

Last Updated April 9, 2024 2:47 pm.

At seven foot four, 21-year-old Canadian NCAA basketball star Zach Edey sits tall at creating an important legacy for Canadians in his young career.

“Even though he’s physically bigger, a lot of the cultural things that he goes through are very similar and I think that’s very comforting and good for kids to know because they can identify with him,” President of the Chinese Canadian Youth Athletic Association (CCYAA), Clement Chu, said.

Most recently, the CCYAA hosted a watch party during the semi-finals on the weekend to cheer on Edey.

“There’s a lot of Chinese Canadians, we gathered together and we watched the game,” Jeremy Zheng, who reports on all things basketball and covers the NBA, said.

“His story is really inspirational to a lot of Canadians, especially kids. There are a lot of Canadian basketball fans in front of the TV watching him play. Everybody is cheering for him. We’re with him, we support him and we’re fighting with him.”

Edey was born and raised in Toronto and his mother Julia, is from Guangzhou, China. His early career in basketball began at Leaside High School, where the school’s basketball coach, Amit Latchmiah insisted Edey join the team.

“He came in grade 10 and I saw this seven foot two kid and I was like, ‘no, I got to have him on my basketball team,'” Latchmiah said.

Despite his raw talent as an early basketball player, coach Latchmiah recalls how he scored double digits in almost every game, even scoring as many as 40 points in one game.

His journey then led him to Florida, where he pursued his basketball dreams even further and is now a college basketball player for the Purdue Boilermakers of the Big Ten Conference.

Even with Purdue’s 75-60 defeat to UConn for the NCAA title last night, Edey is already creating a household name in his young career.

“He did everything that can be done this year. The numbers don’t lie,” Zheng said

“For the kids who are watching his game in front of the TV, maybe after 10 years they can be the next Zach Edey.”

Top Stories

Mothers charged for leaving 3 kids in car for hours while they attended Pickering casino: police
Mothers charged for leaving 3 kids in car for hours while they attended Pickering casino: police

Two women are facing charges after they allegedly left three children unattended in a vehicle for several hours while they were at a casino in Pickering, with security later finding the kids playing on...

5h ago

Suspect involved in Brampton homicide was on parole for gun charges at time of shooting: Peel police
Suspect involved in Brampton homicide was on parole for gun charges at time of shooting: Peel police

One of three suspects arrested in connection to a Brampton homicide last January was on federal parole for firearm-related offences at the time of the shooting, Peel Regional Police revealed in a release...

2h ago

City of Vaughan cracking down on illegal car rallies with fines up to $10,000
City of Vaughan cracking down on illegal car rallies with fines up to $10,000

The City of Vaughan is working with York Regional Police to crack down on drivers who are turning parking lots and other spaces into their own race tracks. Officials say car rallies, which are organized...

1h ago

'I was going 104 km/h': Teen clocked driving more than 200 km/h on Hwy. 400
'I was going 104 km/h': Teen clocked driving more than 200 km/h on Hwy. 400

A teen driver is facing a stunt driving charge after being clocked going more than double the speed limit on Highway 400. In a post on X, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said an officer stopped a 19-year-old...

6h ago

