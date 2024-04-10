CP NewsAlert: Alberta introduces bill giving it gatekeeping role on federal funding

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith introduces legislation addressing agreements between the federal government and provincial entities in Edmonton on Wednesday April 10, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson.

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 10, 2024 4:55 pm.

Last Updated April 10, 2024 4:56 pm.

EDMONTON — Alberta is proposing a law that would allow it to veto any deal struck between municipalities and the federal government.

Premier Danielle Smith says the province has had long-standing concerns over federal intrusion into areas of provincial authority, and recent housing deals between Ottawa and some municipalities were the last straw.

Smith says the housing deals are unfair because they force cities to upend planning and zoning rules to get the cash, and some cities get the funds while others don’t.

Smith’s United Conservative Party government has tabled a bill that mandates any deal between Ottawa and a body regulated by Alberta must be approved by her government.

The law would apply to a sweeping range of provincial bodies, which also includes post-secondary schools, school boards, health authorities and Crown-controlled entities.

Smith says the legislation would also act as a defence against Ottawa muscling in to fund other ideological priorities that run counter to Alberta’s, such as safe-supply addiction treatment and green power mandates.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Trudeau 'expressed frustration' about 'sensationalized' leaks of intelligence
Trudeau 'expressed frustration' about 'sensationalized' leaks of intelligence

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed frustration to a federal inquiry into foreign interference that intelligence leaked to the media had been sensationalized. In a classified February interview...

updated

30m ago

Ford government to support NDP motion to declare intimate partner violence an epidemic
Ford government to support NDP motion to declare intimate partner violence an epidemic

The Ford government has announced they plan to support an NDP bill that would declare intimate partner violence an epidemic in Ontario. The NDP had urged the province to support Bill 173, the Intimate...

2h ago

'Where was the notice?': Toronto businesses caught off-guard by construction projects, councillor calls for changes
'Where was the notice?': Toronto businesses caught off-guard by construction projects, councillor calls for changes

The Church-Wellesley Village is well-established as one of the largest 2SLGBTQ+ communities in the country, full of bustling shops, cafes and restaurants, which become especially lively in warmer weather. Last...

Speakers Corner

4h ago

Pearson flights could be affected after Toronto airline food service staff threaten strike
Pearson flights could be affected after Toronto airline food service staff threaten strike

If you're flying out of Toronto Pearson International Airport next week, you might not get any snacks or meals during your flight. Teamsters Local Union 647 announced that over 800 workers at the airline...

6h ago

