A Washington man pleads not guilty in connection with 2022 attacks on an Oregon electrical grid

By The Associated Press

Posted April 11, 2024 6:41 pm.

Last Updated April 11, 2024 6:56 pm.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Washington state man has pleaded not guilty to federal charges accusing him of damaging power substations in Oregon in 2022.

Nathaniel Cheney appeared in federal court in Portland on Wednesday and was later released from custody, the Oregonian/OregonLive reported. He was arrested April 2 after he was indicted in March on two counts of damage to an energy facility.

Charging documents allege Cheney broke into the Ostrander substation in Oregon City on Nov. 24, 2022, and “knowingly and willfully damaged” the Sunnyside Substation in Clackamas four days later.

At the Oregon City substation, Cheney and an unidentified accomplice are accused of cutting a perimeter fence and shooting at pieces of equipment, according to a Bonneville Power Administration security memo sent to law enforcement after the vandalism.

In early 2022, a U.S. Department of Homeland Security report warned that domestic extremists had been developing “credible, specific plans” to attack electricity infrastructure since at least 2020 in part, a federal law enforcement official said, because outages may result in frustration and divisions within American society.

Vandalism at three power substations in western Washington in December 2022 cut power to thousands of utility customers, while a fourth substation was vandalized on Christmas Day, also cutting electricity for thousands. In all four cases, someone forced their way into the fenced area surrounding the substations and damaged equipment to cause power outages, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said at the time.

Prosecutors have said in the Christmas Day attack the two men who pleaded guilty wanted to cut power to break into ATMs and businesses and steal money.

Two power substations in North Carolina were also damaged in December 2022 by gunfire that took nearly a week to repair and left tens of thousands of people without electricity. A bill was signed into law in North Carolina last year that increases punishments for intentionally damaging utility equipment.

Law enforcement has not suggested or provided evidence that any of the cases are directly connected and investigators have not specified a motive for the substation vandalism in Oregon.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Thank you Toronto police': Family overjoyed after missing elderly man found safe by crossing guard
'Thank you Toronto police': Family overjoyed after missing elderly man found safe by crossing guard

Toronto police say a 76-year-old man who was reported missing on Tuesday from North York has been found safe. He was last seen at 12 p.m. in the Torbarrie Road and Sheppard Avenue West area, and was...

31m ago

Some Ontario hospitals, eye-care professionals report increase of calls after solar eclipse
Some Ontario hospitals, eye-care professionals report increase of calls after solar eclipse

The uptick in calls after Monday's solar eclipse comes amid an increase of Google searches related to eye pain and damage.

36m ago

Man accused of running over Toronto police officer apologizes in court
Man accused of running over Toronto police officer apologizes in court

A man accused of running over a Toronto police officer nearly three years ago offered a tearful apology to the man's family in court Thursday, saying he didn't mean to hurt the officer and wished he could...

18m ago

O.J. Simpson dead at 76 following cancer battle, family says
O.J. Simpson dead at 76 following cancer battle, family says

O.J. Simpson has died at the age of 76 following a battle with cancer, his family announced on social media. In a post shared on X, Simpson's family wrote that he passed away on Wednesday. "He was...

3h ago

Top Stories

'Thank you Toronto police': Family overjoyed after missing elderly man found safe by crossing guard
'Thank you Toronto police': Family overjoyed after missing elderly man found safe by crossing guard

Toronto police say a 76-year-old man who was reported missing on Tuesday from North York has been found safe. He was last seen at 12 p.m. in the Torbarrie Road and Sheppard Avenue West area, and was...

31m ago

Some Ontario hospitals, eye-care professionals report increase of calls after solar eclipse
Some Ontario hospitals, eye-care professionals report increase of calls after solar eclipse

The uptick in calls after Monday's solar eclipse comes amid an increase of Google searches related to eye pain and damage.

36m ago

Man accused of running over Toronto police officer apologizes in court
Man accused of running over Toronto police officer apologizes in court

A man accused of running over a Toronto police officer nearly three years ago offered a tearful apology to the man's family in court Thursday, saying he didn't mean to hurt the officer and wished he could...

18m ago

O.J. Simpson dead at 76 following cancer battle, family says
O.J. Simpson dead at 76 following cancer battle, family says

O.J. Simpson has died at the age of 76 following a battle with cancer, his family announced on social media. In a post shared on X, Simpson's family wrote that he passed away on Wednesday. "He was...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

6:16
What Canadians can expect from national dental-care plan
What Canadians can expect from national dental-care plan

Health Minister Mark Holland explains to Breakfast Television what Canadians can expect from the national dental-care plan set to start in May.

8h ago

2:18
Mystery sludge spills into Etobicoke Creek
Mystery sludge spills into Etobicoke Creek

Ontario's environment ministry has confirmed a contractor has started removing an oil-like material illegally dumped in a Toronto catch basin, eventually flowing into the creek. David Zura explains.
2:04
'Surprise attack': Toronto business outraged after city construction project interrupts operations
'Surprise attack': Toronto business outraged after city construction project interrupts operations

Owners of a popular bar and restaurant in Toronto’s Church-Wellesley Village are speaking out after they claim a city construction project was started without notice. We finds out it’s not the first time this has happened, so what went wrong?
2:35
Is Canada inching closer to an interest rate cut?
Is Canada inching closer to an interest rate cut?

The Bank of Canada is holding the key interest rate steady at 5 per cent. Business Editor Kris McCusker with whether rates could start falling in the near future.
1:17
Texas low to drop tons of rain in Toronto, GTA
Texas low to drop tons of rain in Toronto, GTA

The low-pressure weather event will reach southern Ontario by Thursday morning, bringing soaking rains to the province through Friday.
More Videos