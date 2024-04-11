Loblaw launching No Name Mobile cellphone plans at all No Frills stores

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. is launching low-cost cellphone plans under its No Name brand, offering prepaid mobile sim cards for purchase at all No Frills locations across the country within the coming weeks. A No Frills store is shown in Toronto on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Joe O'Connal

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 11, 2024 2:10 pm.

Last Updated April 11, 2024 2:12 pm.

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. is launching low-cost cellphone plans under its No Name brand, offering prepaid mobile sim cards for purchase at all No Frills locations across the country within the coming weeks.

The company says its new No Name Mobile cellphone plans are powered by its PC Mobile carrier, which has been around since 2005 and runs on Bell Canada’s network. The launch was first reported by MobileSyrup.

Unlike PC Mobile, which offers both 5G and 4G data speeds, No Name Mobile’s website says its plans only include 4G.

No Name Mobile offers four plans at the same price as PC Mobile, but with five more gigabytes of monthly data — 25 gigabytes for $29, 55 gigabytes for $34, 80 gigabytes for $40 and 105 gigabytes for $50.

Each of those plans is eligible for an extra five-gigabyte bonus when subscribers sign up to automatically top up their accounts each month.

All plans include unlimited calling Canada-wide and to the U.S., Canada-wide and international texting, along with call display, three-way calling, voice mail, call waiting and call-forwarding features.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 11, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:L)

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

O.J. Simpson dead at 76 following cancer battle, family says
O.J. Simpson dead at 76 following cancer battle, family says

O.J. Simpson has died at the age of 76 following a battle with cancer, his family announced on social media. In a post shared on X, Simpson's family wrote that he passed away on Wednesday. "He was...

updated

35m ago

Thunderstorms possible in GTA with 'significant rainfall' expected through Friday morning
Thunderstorms possible in GTA with 'significant rainfall' expected through Friday morning

The GTA is under a special weather statement as the region is expected to get "significant rainfall" Thursday and into Friday, as well as potential thunderstorms. Environment Canada issued the advisory...

1h ago

Dentists won't need to sign up for national dental-care plan to participate: health minister
Dentists won't need to sign up for national dental-care plan to participate: health minister

Amid criticism and concerns about the national dental-care plan, Health Minister Mark Holland tells CityNews dentists won't have to sign up for the new plan anymore to participate in the program. Under...

2h ago

Girl, 13, and boy, 16, charged in armed Brampton carjacking, 11-year-old girl also involved
Girl, 13, and boy, 16, charged in armed Brampton carjacking, 11-year-old girl also involved

Two youths aged 13 and 16 were arrested, and another 11-year-old girl was released from custody following an armed carjacking in Brampton that saw the victim stabbed and injured in a high school parking...

2h ago

Top Stories

O.J. Simpson dead at 76 following cancer battle, family says
O.J. Simpson dead at 76 following cancer battle, family says

O.J. Simpson has died at the age of 76 following a battle with cancer, his family announced on social media. In a post shared on X, Simpson's family wrote that he passed away on Wednesday. "He was...

updated

35m ago

Thunderstorms possible in GTA with 'significant rainfall' expected through Friday morning
Thunderstorms possible in GTA with 'significant rainfall' expected through Friday morning

The GTA is under a special weather statement as the region is expected to get "significant rainfall" Thursday and into Friday, as well as potential thunderstorms. Environment Canada issued the advisory...

1h ago

Dentists won't need to sign up for national dental-care plan to participate: health minister
Dentists won't need to sign up for national dental-care plan to participate: health minister

Amid criticism and concerns about the national dental-care plan, Health Minister Mark Holland tells CityNews dentists won't have to sign up for the new plan anymore to participate in the program. Under...

2h ago

Girl, 13, and boy, 16, charged in armed Brampton carjacking, 11-year-old girl also involved
Girl, 13, and boy, 16, charged in armed Brampton carjacking, 11-year-old girl also involved

Two youths aged 13 and 16 were arrested, and another 11-year-old girl was released from custody following an armed carjacking in Brampton that saw the victim stabbed and injured in a high school parking...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

6:16
What Canadians can expect from national dental-care plan
What Canadians can expect from national dental-care plan

Health Minister Mark Holland explains to Breakfast Television what Canadians can expect from the national dental-care plan set to start in May.

3h ago

2:18
Mystery sludge spills into Etobicoke Creek
Mystery sludge spills into Etobicoke Creek

Ontario's environment ministry has confirmed a contractor has started removing an oil-like material illegally dumped in a Toronto catch basin, eventually flowing into the creek. David Zura explains.

19h ago

2:04
'Surprise attack': Toronto business outraged after city construction project interrupts operations
'Surprise attack': Toronto business outraged after city construction project interrupts operations

Owners of a popular bar and restaurant in Toronto’s Church-Wellesley Village are speaking out after they claim a city construction project was started without notice. We finds out it’s not the first time this has happened, so what went wrong?
2:35
Is Canada inching closer to an interest rate cut?
Is Canada inching closer to an interest rate cut?

The Bank of Canada is holding the key interest rate steady at 5 per cent. Business Editor Kris McCusker with whether rates could start falling in the near future.
1:17
Texas low to drop tons of rain in Toronto, GTA
Texas low to drop tons of rain in Toronto, GTA

The low-pressure weather event will reach southern Ontario by Thursday morning, bringing soaking rains to the province through Friday.
More Videos