Loblaw launching No Name Mobile cellphone plans at all No Frills stores

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. is launching low-cost cellphone plans under its No Name brand, offering prepaid mobile sim cards for purchase at all No Frills locations across the country within the coming weeks.

The company says its new No Name Mobile cellphone plans are powered by its PC Mobile carrier, which has been around since 2005 and runs on Bell Canada’s network. The launch was first reported by MobileSyrup.

Unlike PC Mobile, which offers both 5G and 4G data speeds, No Name Mobile’s website says its plans only include 4G.

No Name Mobile offers four plans at the same price as PC Mobile, but with five more gigabytes of monthly data — 25 gigabytes for $29, 55 gigabytes for $34, 80 gigabytes for $40 and 105 gigabytes for $50.

Each of those plans is eligible for an extra five-gigabyte bonus when subscribers sign up to automatically top up their accounts each month.

All plans include unlimited calling Canada-wide and to the U.S., Canada-wide and international texting, along with call display, three-way calling, voice mail, call waiting and call-forwarding features.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 11, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:L)

The Canadian Press