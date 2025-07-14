‘Limit time outdoors’: Air quality warning issued for Toronto with smoky conditions expected

A person lays in the sun at Riverdale Park East in Toronto on June 6, 2023, as the city remains under a special air quality statement caused by forest fires. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Rachel Verbin

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted July 14, 2025 7:00 am.

Last Updated July 14, 2025 7:03 am.

As extreme heat grips southern Ontario, Environment Canada has issued an air quality warning for Toronto, with smoke from ongoing wildfires in northern Ontario contributing to poor air conditions.

Environment Canada says smoke is causing or is expected to cause poor air quality and reduced visibility, which could persist through the day and possibly into Tuesday for some areas.

“Smoke from forest fires over northern Ontario has moved into the area, causing the air quality to deteriorate significantly,” reads the air quality warning issued for Toronto.

Environment Canada is urging residents—particularly vulnerable groups—to take extra precautions.

Those most at risk from wildfire smoke include people aged 65 and older, pregnant individuals, infants and young children, those with existing illnesses or chronic health conditions, and people who work outdoors. Officials recommend that these groups avoid strenuous outdoor activities and seek medical attention if they experience symptoms such as coughing, difficulty breathing, or chest discomfort.

“You may experience mild and common symptoms such as eye, nose and throat irritation, headaches or a mild cough,” Environment Canada says. “More serious but less common symptoms include wheezing, chest pains or severe cough. If you think you are having a medical emergency, seek immediate medical assistance.”

Brace for hazy 48 hours

Monday’s daytime high in Toronto is expected to reach 31 C, with the humidex values in the upper 40s.

A scorcher is forecast for Tuesday with sunny skies and a daytime high of 32 C. The humidex is likely to reach 37 in Toronto tomorrow, Environment Canada says.

Temperatures are slated to drop until mid-week or Thursday, when cloudier conditions and the potential for rain move in. There is a 60 per cent chance of showers for Toronto on Thursday, with a daytime high of 29 C.

Toronto residents could get a break from the extreme heat by the end of the week, when daytime temperatures could drop to a high of 25 C.

Top Stories

Teen wanted in brazen Hamilton shooting that killed 1 woman and injured 1 man

Authorities have identified the suspect of a brazen shooting that killed one woman and injured one man in downtown Hamilton last week. In a news release issued Sunday, police said an arrest warrant...

12h ago

1 woman injured in North York shooting, police say

A woman was transported to a hospital following a shooting in North York on Sunday evening, authorities say. According to the Toronto Police Service (TPS), the shooting happened near Driftwood Avenue...

8h ago

Toronto woman charged in suspected hate-motivated assault involving hijab-wearing victim

Toronto police have arrested and charged a woman in connection with a suspected hate-motivated assault involving Islamophobic remarks made toward a woman wearing a hijab. The incident occurred on July...

1h ago

Tenants at 2 Toronto apartment buildings ready for long-awaited hearing after months-long rent strike

Tenants at 1440 and 1442 Lawrence Ave. W. in Toronto have been holding back rent for months after years of complaints over property issues.

9h ago

