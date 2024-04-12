Trudeau says he doesn’t understand why NDP is pulling back from carbon price support

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tours a modular home construction facility before making a housing announcement in Calgary, Alta., Friday, April 5, 2024. Trudeau says he doesn't understand why the federal New Democrats are pulling back their support on the carbon price. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh THE CANADIAN PRESS

By Mickey Djuric, The Canadian Press

Posted April 12, 2024 12:18 pm.

Last Updated April 12, 2024 1:12 pm.

OTTAWA — The New Democrats are facing political headwinds when it comes to carbon pricing, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau acknowledged Friday, but he said he doesn’t understand why they’re pulling back their support.

The NDP have long been proponents of the climate policy, and even campaigned on it in the 2019 election. 

But this week, the party shifted its position, saying carbon pricing is not the “be-all, end-all” and encouraging premiers to come up with new ideas to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions. 

Its MPs also backed a non-binding Conservative motion in the House of Commons demanding that Trudeau sit down with provincial and territorial leaders within five weeks to discuss the policy.

“It’s not a handful of conservative politicians and premiers that are going to turn me away from continuing the fight against climate change, the fight for a better future and the fight to put more money in people’s pockets,” Trudeau said Friday in Vaughn, Ont., a city northwest of Toronto. 

“So I don’t entirely understand the position of the NDP and pulling back from affordability measures and from the fight against climate change.”

The Conservatives insist that the carbon price is making life less affordable for Canadians, while the Liberals say rebates from the price on pollution mean most Canadians end up with more money at the end of the day.

Trudeau said the Conservative message seems to be resonating with NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh.

“I feel for the NDP and for Jagmeet. This is a hard moment. There are political headwinds. There’s a lot of political pressure,” he said.

“I’m certainly feeling it, everyone should be feeling it, by folks out there who are worried about affordability, who are worried about climate change.”

But that shouldn’t stop the NDP from sticking to its guns on a long-held policy position, Trudeau said.

“I understand the political pressures on the NDP leadership right now and the challenges of holding an unpopular position, but doing the right thing should be something progressive voters in this country can count on.”

Singh didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Conservatives argue that Singh is trying to mislead Canadians on his record of supporting the policy. 

The Tories have introduced more than 20 motions in the House under leader Pierre Poilievre to scrap the federal carbon price. The NDP voted against all but two of them.

“But now, as Jagmeet Singh’s popularity nosedives and six NDP members of Parliament announced that they are abandoning Singh’s sinking ship, Singh has decided that the carbon tax is hurting Canadians after all,” the Conservative party said in a statement Friday.

“It’s clear that Jagmeet Singh is a weak leader who is desperate to run from his own record.”

The NDP has made major policy gains as part of its political pact with Trudeau’s minority Liberals. 

But New Democrats haven’t translated wins on national pharmacare or dental-care programs into polling success. 

The Conservatives, meanwhile, are eyeing NDP seats in British Columbia and northern Ontario, where their relentless campaigning on cost-of-living issues and the Liberal price on pollution are resonating.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 12, 2024. 

Mickey Djuric, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Landlord speaks out after becoming victim to a suspect rental scam targeting new immigrants
Landlord speaks out after becoming victim to a suspect rental scam targeting new immigrants

Aaron Dsouza purchased two condos in separate buildings as investment properties several years back. His plan was to give them to his two children in the future. “The way housing prices are, we wanted...

Speakers Corner

17m ago

'They got him!': Video shows police locate missing Markham man with Air2 helicopter
'They got him!': Video shows police locate missing Markham man with Air2 helicopter

York Regional Police released aerial footage after officers in an Air2 helicopter successfully tracked down and safely located a vulnerable 69-year-old man who had been missing in Markham. The York...

4h ago

Trudeau reveals Liberal plan to build nearly 3.9M homes by 2031 amid housing crisis
Trudeau reveals Liberal plan to build nearly 3.9M homes by 2031 amid housing crisis

The federal government unveiled its housing plan ahead of next week's budget, which they say will see nearly 3.9 million homes built by 2031. Trudeau was joined by Finance Minister and Deputy Prime...

41m ago

Car rental agency was renting out stolen vehicles, then stealing them again: Peel police
Car rental agency was renting out stolen vehicles, then stealing them again: Peel police

Peel Regional Police have arrested the owners/operators of a Mississauga car rental agency in an elaborate fraud investigation that resulted in the seizure of 22 stolen vehicles valued at $1.6 million. The...

1h ago

Top Stories

Landlord speaks out after becoming victim to a suspect rental scam targeting new immigrants
Landlord speaks out after becoming victim to a suspect rental scam targeting new immigrants

Aaron Dsouza purchased two condos in separate buildings as investment properties several years back. His plan was to give them to his two children in the future. “The way housing prices are, we wanted...

Speakers Corner

17m ago

'They got him!': Video shows police locate missing Markham man with Air2 helicopter
'They got him!': Video shows police locate missing Markham man with Air2 helicopter

York Regional Police released aerial footage after officers in an Air2 helicopter successfully tracked down and safely located a vulnerable 69-year-old man who had been missing in Markham. The York...

4h ago

Trudeau reveals Liberal plan to build nearly 3.9M homes by 2031 amid housing crisis
Trudeau reveals Liberal plan to build nearly 3.9M homes by 2031 amid housing crisis

The federal government unveiled its housing plan ahead of next week's budget, which they say will see nearly 3.9 million homes built by 2031. Trudeau was joined by Finance Minister and Deputy Prime...

41m ago

Car rental agency was renting out stolen vehicles, then stealing them again: Peel police
Car rental agency was renting out stolen vehicles, then stealing them again: Peel police

Peel Regional Police have arrested the owners/operators of a Mississauga car rental agency in an elaborate fraud investigation that resulted in the seizure of 22 stolen vehicles valued at $1.6 million. The...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:23
More rain with possible flurries to start the weekend
More rain with possible flurries to start the weekend

The rain continues again on Friday with 5 to 10 mm expected before colder air moves in to start the weekend. Some areas to the north could see wet snow or flurries on Saturday morning.

19h ago

1:56
Some Ontario hospitals, eye-care professionals seeing increase of calls after solar eclipse
Some Ontario hospitals, eye-care professionals seeing increase of calls after solar eclipse

Although the solar eclipse happened days ago, some hospitals and eye-care offices are seeing an increase of calls from patients reporting eye pain. There was also an increase in Google searches about eye pain and damage. Nick Westoll has more.

20h ago

6:16
What Canadians can expect from national dental-care plan
What Canadians can expect from national dental-care plan

Health Minister Mark Holland explains to Breakfast Television what Canadians can expect from the national dental-care plan set to start in May.

6h ago

2:08
Search for missing North York man with dementia expands to Scarborough
Search for missing North York man with dementia expands to Scarborough

Police are searching for 76-year-old Norman 'Bill' Gray who went missing on Tuesday during a walk. His daughters say he lives with dementia and are asking for the public's help. Michelle Mackey reports.

2:18
Mystery sludge spills into Etobicoke Creek
Mystery sludge spills into Etobicoke Creek

Ontario's environment ministry has confirmed a contractor has started removing an oil-like material illegally dumped in a Toronto catch basin, eventually flowing into the creek. David Zura explains.
More Videos