Justin Trudeau ‘briefed’ on situation as Israel closes airspace: PMO

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 13, 2024 6:23 pm.

Last Updated April 13, 2024 6:26 pm.

OTTAWA — A spokeswoman for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he has been briefed on the evolving situation in the Middle East after Israel announced it was closing its airspace.

Ann-Clara Vaillancourt issued a post on X, formerly Twitter, saying the Canadian government is keeping a close eye on the situation, as Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency announced Tehran fired ballistic missiles at targets inside Israel.

Israel closed its airspace Saturday in anticipation of the attacks.

Conflict between the two countries heightened this week after an airstrike blamed on Israel destroyed Iran’s consulate in Syria, and Iran vowed revenge.

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly said Friday that Canadians should avoid all travel to Israel in light of the elevated risk.

She said Canadians who remain in Israel should leave “by commercial means.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 13, 2024.

The Canadian Press

