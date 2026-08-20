Wong-Tam to make announcement about Toronto municipal election on Thursday

Kristyn Wong-Tam introduces a motion in the Council Chamber at Toronto City Hall, on Thursday September 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young.

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted August 20, 2026 8:02 am.

Last Updated August 20, 2026 8:46 am.

MPP Kristyn Wong-Tam is set to make an announcement Thursday “regarding the upcoming municipal election in Ward 13.”

No details have been released, but she will be joined by Ward 13 Toronto Centre candidate Curran Stikuts, as well as labour and community leaders.

The announcement is set for 11 a.m. outside Toronto City Hall. Watch it live on CityNews 24/7.

Wong-Tam, a former city councillor for Toronto Centre, made the move to Queen’s Park in 2022 after 12 years at City Hall. She threw her hat into the ring during the provincial election that year and was elected as the NDP MPP for the same region.

Meanwhile, the deadline to register in the municipal election is 2 p.m. on Friday.

On Wednesday, long-time incumbent Coun. Paula Fletcher said she had withdrawn her nomination and will no longer be running for re-election in Ward 14 Toronto-Danforth in the upcoming election. Sara Ehrhardt, a public school trustee for Toronto-Danforth, announced plans to register as a candidate for councillor in that ward.

Earlier this week, former Toronto councillor Mike Layton announced he is looking to make a return to municipal politics and will run in Ward 11 University-Rosedale — a ward he represented before stepping down in 2022.

Former federal Beaches-East York MP Nate Erskine-Smith is running to represent his former constituency at City Hall, Ward 19.

All 444 municipalities in Ontario will each hold elections on Oct. 26 for mayor, councillor and school board trustee positions.

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