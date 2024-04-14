Seeing purple: Fans get a new track color and maybe record-breaking times at Paris Olympics

The purple athletics track at the Olympic Stadium, currently known as Stade de France, is being installed, in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, Tuesday, April 9, 2024. The Olympic Stadium will host the athletics events at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Jerome Pugmire, The Associated Press

Posted April 14, 2024 6:13 pm.

Last Updated April 14, 2024 6:26 pm.

PARIS (AP) — Fans will be seeing purple at the Olympics when athletes try to set records at this summer’s Paris Games.

In a move away from a more traditional red-brick clay color, an Olympic track is going purple for the first time.

The pieces of vulcanized rubber track were produced at a factory in northern Italy and workers have been laying them down at Stade de France, the national stadium hosting track events.

Workers even appeared to be doing an event of their own. Call it track rolling.

Getting down on their hands and knees, and with their hard hats on, they patiently and meticulously unfurl each strip before hammering a nail in to keep it in position. More than 1,000 such rolls will be used for the track, which requires about one month’s work and 2,800 pots of glue in total.

Three years ago, three world records and 12 Olympic marks were set on the red-brick track in Tokyo.

Mondo has provided the track at every Summer Games since Montreal in 1976, and the company hopes to do even better in Paris. New generation granules are more elastic and cohesive, while multiple algorithms create a more optimal shape and dimension for the air cells inside the track, reducing energy loss and thereby improving performance.

Expect more records to fall at the Stade de France, said Alain Blondel, the sports manager overseeing athletics events at the July 26-Aug. 11 Paris Games and the Aug. 28-Sept. 8 Paralympics.

“The first indications are that it will be a very, very good track,” said Blondel, a former Olympic decathlete. “If we see athletes with personal bests on the scoreboard, it means we did a good job. They will come into their best form, best shape of their life.”

But why choose purple?

“That’s one of the colors of the Games that we have (along) with, blue (and) green,” Blondel said. “The rubber itself is a perfect quality, the best quality. I’m pretty confident that we will have something exceptional in this stadium.”

___

https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

Jerome Pugmire, The Associated Press






Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Male killed in Weston daylight shooting
Male killed in Weston daylight shooting

A male has died after being shot in Weston on Sunday afternoon. Police were called to Lawrence Avenue West and Ralph Street just before 5 p.m. to reports of a shooting. One male was found shot and...

26m ago

Motorcyclist dies in Brampton collision
Motorcyclist dies in Brampton collision

A man has died after a crash involving a car and motorcycle in Brampton. Peel police were called to Hurontario Street and Wanless Drive just before 3 p.m. Sunday. The motorcyclist were taken to hospital...

51m ago

Person rescued from window of Toronto apartment after fire, later arrested for assault: officials
Person rescued from window of Toronto apartment after fire, later arrested for assault: officials

A Toronto police spokesperson said an officer was assaulted by the person rescued. The circumstances leading up to the incident weren't disclosed.

13m ago

Toronto Raptors drop season finale to play-in bound Heat
Toronto Raptors drop season finale to play-in bound Heat

After a 46-win regular season, the Miami Heat still aren't in the playoffs. It'll take one more victory to get that job done. And they'll have two chances, if necessary. Thomas Bryant scored 18 points...

1h ago

Top Stories

Male killed in Weston daylight shooting
Male killed in Weston daylight shooting

A male has died after being shot in Weston on Sunday afternoon. Police were called to Lawrence Avenue West and Ralph Street just before 5 p.m. to reports of a shooting. One male was found shot and...

26m ago

Motorcyclist dies in Brampton collision
Motorcyclist dies in Brampton collision

A man has died after a crash involving a car and motorcycle in Brampton. Peel police were called to Hurontario Street and Wanless Drive just before 3 p.m. Sunday. The motorcyclist were taken to hospital...

51m ago

Person rescued from window of Toronto apartment after fire, later arrested for assault: officials
Person rescued from window of Toronto apartment after fire, later arrested for assault: officials

A Toronto police spokesperson said an officer was assaulted by the person rescued. The circumstances leading up to the incident weren't disclosed.

13m ago

Toronto Raptors drop season finale to play-in bound Heat
Toronto Raptors drop season finale to play-in bound Heat

After a 46-win regular season, the Miami Heat still aren't in the playoffs. It'll take one more victory to get that job done. And they'll have two chances, if necessary. Thomas Bryant scored 18 points...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:01
Float Your Fanny Down the Ganny returns for a 42nd year
Float Your Fanny Down the Ganny returns for a 42nd year

Every spring, paddlers head down the Ganaraska river decked out in colourful costumes, while trying to post the fastest times in their canoes and kayaks. CityNews' Rob Leth reports.

23h ago

2:38
Iran retaliates against Israel
Iran retaliates against Israel

Iran has fired hundreds of drones and missiles at Israel, with the vast majority intercepted. Caryn Ceolin with why the retaliatory strike threatens to significantly escalate hostilities in the long shadow war between the two foes.

19h ago

2:24
Witnesses to Sydney stabbing rampage describe terrifying scenes
Witnesses to Sydney stabbing rampage describe terrifying scenes

A typical Saturday of shopping in Sydney turned to terror when a man started stabbing innocent people as he moved through a busy mall, leaving behind blood-soaked bodies. Caryn Ceolin with the attack that’s shocked a nation.

21h ago

2:17
Toronto police officer stabbed, suspect shot at College and Lansdowne
Toronto police officer stabbed, suspect shot at College and Lansdowne

The SIU is investigating after a man was shot by an officer during an interaction with police that resulted in the officer being stabbed. Melissa Nakhavoly has more from the scene.
4:46
Officer stabbed in the line of duty
Officer stabbed in the line of duty

A police officer was stabbed and a suspect was shot after a confrontation at a Toronto coffee shop. Mark McAllister has the details.
More Videos